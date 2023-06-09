Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

8.20: Blue Hero

Send In The Clouds is better than he showed on Tapeta a fortnight ago and has possibilities here but he doesn't win very often and the most appealing option is four-time course winner Blue Hero (nap), who can handle firm ground and is probably still on a workable mark after his recent 1m2f success. Villalobos is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Blue Hero 20:20 Bath View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Brighton

3.30: Sun Festival

The leading contender is Sun Festival (nap), who has been knocking on the door recently including a bold bid over 1m2f at Windsor on his penultimate run. Persian Wolf has finished runner-up on AW in three of his last four starts but he has something to prove back in turf, and the biggest threat could come from No Diggity on his step up to this trip.

David Moon

Sun Festival 15:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Joseph Parr

Clonmel

5.40: Top Speed

This can go the way of Top Speed (nap) who got off the mark under Rules with a hurdle success last time and he's the type to take to the larger obstacles. The Priests Leap would be a big threat if he could return to form but he needs to leave last month's low-key yard debut behind.

Phill Anderson

Top Speed 17:40 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Hugh Morgan Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Fairyhouse

5.55: Warrior Brave

Two impressive last-time-out winners in Secret Road and Warrior Brave (nap). Preference is for the last-named as he is still 10lb below his career-high mark. The former is up markedly in grade off 15lb higher than for his C&D romp last time. Ampeson goes well here and could do so again.

Tyrone Molloy

Warrior Brave 17:55 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Goodwood

7.00: Al Motasim

Zoukster (second choice) and Freetodream were good value for their recent wins but the most appealing option is Al Motasim (nap), who was noticeably well backed when a closing second on his handicap debut at Haydock. That form received a timely boost when the first and fourth horses dominated a race at Leicester on Tuesday.

Alistair Jones

Al Motasim 19:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Haydock

6.10: Unplugged

With doubts about most of his rivals this can go to Unplugged (nap), who has conditions to suit and ran a sound race on his reappearance. Leopolds Rock and Aegis Power look best of the others.

Colin Russell

Unplugged 18:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Miss Serena Brotherton Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Market Rasen

2.50: King Alexander

Although taking a leap in class, King Alexander (nap) could prove the answer to this good handicap. He won with something in hand when taking a handicap two starts ago and looks capable of better. Mullinaree should continue to run well but most threat may come from Earlofthecotswolds on his return to hurdles.

Jonathan Neesom

King Alexander 14:50 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Thirsk

1.40: Jeans Maite

Storm Fox is the obvious starting point as she is 5lb ahead of the handicapper after an improved showing at Redcar 11 days ago. She is now fitted with cheekpieces and ought to give a good account but there are alternatives. Cinque Verde could benefit from the drop to 5f, while Emeralds Pride ran well over this trip last week, but Jeans Maite (nap) could take some pegging back. Although best known for her AW exploits, she does have a C&D victory on her record and she's back down to a feasible mark.

Paul Smith

Jeans Maite 13:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Roy Bowring

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.