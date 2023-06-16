Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Aintree

5.15: Copper Beach

This doesn't look the strongest of races and recent Uttoxeter winner Copper Beach is taken to follow up with his penalty. Clapton Hill and Fandabidozi are two others likely to run well. Colin Russell

Copper Beach17:15 Aintree
Jky: Conor Rabbitt (3lb)Tnr: Sue Smith

Chepstow

4.35: Matty Too

Most can be viewed positively, not least Chifa who has been on a right roll on the AW at Wolverhampton. However, last week's visored Yarmouth winner Matty Too appears nicely treated under a 5lb penalty and, with the excellent claimer Billy Loughnane effectively removing 3lb of that penalty, is fancied to make it 2-2 for Ed Dunlop. Mark Rowntree

Matty Too16:35 Chepstow
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Fairyhouse

5.40: Vanguard Star

This can go the way of Vanguard Star who shaped well over an insufficient 5f on his return and he ought to appreciate quick ground. Freedom Falls probably needed her recent return and warrants respect while any support for the handicap debutante Wayside Lady is well worth noting dropping markedly in trip. Phill Anderson

Vanguard Star17:40 Fairyhouse
Jky: Jake Coen (5lb)Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Fontwell

7.55: Jersey Lady

It's difficult to rule out any of these but Jersey Lady could still be ahead of the handicapper and can complete the hat-trick, principally at the expense of Mr Yeats. Jonathan Neesom

Jersey Lady19:55 Fontwell
Jky: Miss Victoria Malzard (5lb)Tnr: Oliver Sherwood

Goodwood

6.40: Ravens Ark

Last month's Salisbury second and fourth, Wilderness and Crescent Lake, are worthy of consideration as is Songo, who was beaten miles in that race but had an excuse. State Of Bliss looks interesting back on the Flat off what looks a tempting mark, but Ravens Ark can prove the answer. Hughie Morrison's gelding is 3lb lower than when just beaten in this race last year and only found a subsequent winner too good off this mark on last month's Ascot return. David Bellingham

Ravens Ark18:40 Goodwood
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Sandown

2.05: Whats In The Bag

Things will fall into place for Tolstoy at some point but he's been frustrating for this yard and others look safer. Lil Guff, Lipsink and Coup De Force can all go well but Whats In The Bag is unexposed, ran well at Windsor on his return and can take another step forward here. Paul Smith

Whats In The Bag14:05 Sandown
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Roger Teal

York

1.50: Westernesse

A few with chances but it's still tough to ignore the claims of Westernesse, who has had the form of his Pontefract success boosted by the subsequent wins of the second and third and could easily have more to offer for his good new stable now he's got his head in front. Highwaygrey (second choice), Pledge Of Honour and Solanna can fight it out for the minor honours. Andrew Sheret

Westernesse13:50 York
Jky: Mark Winn (3lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 07:00, 16 June 2023
