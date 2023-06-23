Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
5.00: Magical Sunset
The step up to 1m could be just what MAGICAL SUNSET (nap) needs and she earns the vote on the back of her strong-staying Listed fourth over 7f at Epsom on Oaks day. Breege could also have untapped potential at 1m, with her first two attempts at this trip having come in Group 1s, and she is second choice ahead of the unexposed Gosden filly Coppice. Clounmacon, Ma Belle Artiste, Chelsea Green and Marksman Queen arrive following improved performances and could continue to progress, while Ballydoyle filly Unless could be on a handy mark and Sparks Fly and Novus will be interesting if transferring their winning slow-ground form to this quicker surface.
Ben Hutton
8.15: Swiss Army Officer
Not many in here arrive in good form and SWISS ARMY OFFICER (nap) makes plenty of appeal after his narrow defeat in a much deeper race at Cork last week. Kratos hinted at a return to form last time and finds himself on a career low mark, he could have a say if he builds on that.
Phill Anderson
6.22: La Pulga
Drying ground may be an issue for Enthrallment, but he is still worth a second look after his encouraging stable debut at Kempton this month. Vega Sicilia certainly deserves to get his head back in front having finished second in five of his last six starts including in a big field last time, but he may have to settle for the runner-up spot again behind LA PULGA (nap). A winner and a close second earlier this month, he is already due another 2lb rise and can make the most of the opportunity.
David Bellingham
7.55: Fond Farewell
Cases can be made for a reasonable number, including the consistent Notturno and topweight Celtic Revival after a good run at Fairyhouse. Chilean will run well if reproducing his Leopardstown run, while Bigz Belief comes here after a claiming hurdle win at Sligo. The selection is FOND FAREWELL(nap), up only 3lb for his C&D win in April with the ground likely to be favourable.
Justin O'Hanlon
4.30: Izzy's Champion
Marajman collected a C&D win off a considerably reduced mark a fortnight ago but he is not one to rely upon heavily and this can go to IZZY'S CHAMPION (nap), who has made the frame on his last five appearances, including a good second here in March. Restandbethankful is on a very dangerous handicap mark now but has developed a worrying tendency to finish weakly.
Chris Wilson
7.50: Latin Five
Paul Midgley's LATIN FIVE (nap) had his pocket picked at Nottingham and looks a winner waiting to happen off his reduced mark. Primo's Comet shouldn't be far away and Al Najada is dangerous to rule out in first-time blinkers.
Alistair Jones
7.05: Never Ending
Having posted a solid effort at the Craven meeting and scored at Goodwood this season, NEVER ENDING (nap) is an appealing handicap debutante who looks the type to improve further. Feud, whose reappearance form has substance, is second choice ahead of Island Star.
Steve Boow
5.16: Talha
A case can be made for a few of these but Richard Fahey's TALHA (nap) is taken to gain a deserved first victory now stepping into handicap company off a lenient-looking opening mark with the form of his recent Hamilton second having been franked. Lola's Moment made an encouraging Wetherby return and is feared most off a 3lb lower mark here ahead of in-form pair Grandad Bob and Cinque Verde.
Peter Entwistle
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Friday
Royal Ascot day 4 tips 2023: six horses to back on Friday
Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club
Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org.