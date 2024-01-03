Nap of the day: the best horse racing tip for Wednesday's sole meeting at Kempton
Wednesday's best bet from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Kempton
7.30: Legacy Power
Handicap debutant Legacy Power is attractively treated off just 73 and taken to open his account. Geelong, who holds solid claims off an unchanged mark, is second choice narrowly ahead of Ocean Heights who has steadily progressive form in Flat handicaps. Several others can also be viewed positively.
Read more . . .
'He won't have many better opportunities' - Dave Randall with four selections for the all-weather action at Kempton
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
