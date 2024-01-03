Racing Post logo
Nap of the day: the best horse racing tip for Wednesday's sole meeting at Kempton

Wednesday's best bet from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

7.30: Legacy Power

Handicap debutant Legacy Power is attractively treated off just 73 and taken to open his account. Geelong, who holds solid claims off an unchanged mark, is second choice narrowly ahead of Ocean Heights who has steadily progressive form in Flat handicaps. Several others can also be viewed positively.

Legacy Power19:30 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Published on 3 January 2024

Last updated 07:00, 3 January 2024

