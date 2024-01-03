Nap of the day: the best horse racing tip for Wednesday's sole meeting at Kempton

Wednesday's best bet from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kempton

7.30: Legacy Power

Handicap debutant Legacy Power is attractively treated off just 73 and taken to open his account. Geelong, who holds solid claims off an unchanged mark, is second choice narrowly ahead of Ocean Heights who has steadily progressive form in Flat handicaps. Several others can also be viewed positively.

Legacy Power 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read more . . .

'He won't have many better opportunities' - Dave Randall with four selections for the all-weather action at Kempton

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.