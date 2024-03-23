Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Bangor-on-Dee
2.00: The Famous Five
He's not the only unexposed one in this field but The Famous Five appeared to have a bit left in the tank when asserting on the run-in at Leicester in January and, with that form given a good boost by the runner-up on Thursday, he can follow up. Handicap debutant What A Johnny has been off since November but he's still feared most. El Jefe is enjoying a productive season and can also feature. Chris Wilson
Doncaster
3.35: Chazzesmee
Having travelled well when winning the Irish Lincolnshire on Monday, Chazzesmee can defy a 5lb penalty and complete a notable double. Fellow Irish challenger Blues Emperor is also respected but Spirit Genie was an eyecatching second on heavy ground at Newmarket last November when he last tackled turf, and he is second choice on account of that performance. Soft-ground C&D winner Liberty Lane has claims, along with another 4yo in Thunder Ball, while last year's victor Migration and the 2022 winner Johan also enter calculations. Ben Hutton
Navan
3.25: Lightkeeper
This can go the way of Lightkeeper who has kept some smart company this season and he's shaped like he'll relish a step up in trip in his most recent outings. Iceberg Theory also has some notable form and is the main threat if he finds any improvement for first-time cheekpieces. Phill Anderson
Newbury
2.10: Kartoon And Co
Several progressive types clash in a cracking novice handicap. The way Kartoon And Co stayed on for second on his recent handicap debut suggests there should be more to come over this longer trip and he can provide title-chasing Dan Skelton with another winner. Hat-trick seeking pair Into The Park (second choice) and Spirits Bay may give the selection most to do. Andrew Sheret
Newcastle
5.30: Bobby Shaftoe
Course specialist Bobby Shaftoe did it cosily over C&D 11 days ago and can defy a modest rise and win here for the seventh time. Eloped has been in good form at Wolverhampton and may be the chief danger, ahead of the consistent Geelong. Ben Hutton
Wolverhampton
7.45: Snooze Lane
Top of the list is Snooze Lane, who got back on the scoresheet with a strong-finishing win over C&D last week and a 3lb rise for that success looks fair. Edmund Ironside has held his form well since his Lingfield win in November and he's feared most, ahead of Trojan Truth, who is on a dangerous mark on his return and is still unexposed on AW. David Moon
Published on 23 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 23 March 2024
