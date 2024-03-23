Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bangor-on-Dee

2.00: The Famous Five

He's not the only unexposed one in this field but The Famous Five appeared to have a bit left in the tank when asserting on the run-in at Leicester in January and, with that form given a good boost by the runner-up on Thursday, he can follow up. Handicap debutant What A Johnny has been off since November but he's still feared most. El Jefe is enjoying a productive season and can also feature. Chris Wilson

The Famous Five 14:00 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Doncaster

3.35: Chazzesmee

Having travelled well when winning the Irish Lincolnshire on Monday, Chazzesmee can defy a 5lb penalty and complete a notable double. Fellow Irish challenger Blues Emperor is also respected but Spirit Genie was an eyecatching second on heavy ground at Newmarket last November when he last tackled turf, and he is second choice on account of that performance. Soft-ground C&D winner Liberty Lane has claims, along with another 4yo in Thunder Ball, while last year's victor Migration and the 2022 winner Johan also enter calculations. Ben Hutton

Chazzesmee 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: J A Stack

Navan

3.25: Lightkeeper

This can go the way of Lightkeeper who has kept some smart company this season and he's shaped like he'll relish a step up in trip in his most recent outings. Iceberg Theory also has some notable form and is the main threat if he finds any improvement for first-time cheekpieces. Phill Anderson

Lightkeeper 15:25 Navan View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Newbury

2.10: Kartoon And Co

Several progressive types clash in a cracking novice handicap. The way Kartoon And Co stayed on for second on his recent handicap debut suggests there should be more to come over this longer trip and he can provide title-chasing Dan Skelton with another winner. Hat-trick seeking pair Into The Park (second choice) and Spirits Bay may give the selection most to do. Andrew Sheret

Kartoon And Co 14:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Newcastle

5.30: Bobby Shaftoe

Course specialist Bobby Shaftoe did it cosily over C&D 11 days ago and can defy a modest rise and win here for the seventh time. Eloped has been in good form at Wolverhampton and may be the chief danger, ahead of the consistent Geelong. Ben Hutton

Bobby Shaftoe 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Wolverhampton

7.45: Snooze Lane

Top of the list is Snooze Lane, who got back on the scoresheet with a strong-finishing win over C&D last week and a 3lb rise for that success looks fair. Edmund Ironside has held his form well since his Lingfield win in November and he's feared most, ahead of Trojan Truth, who is on a dangerous mark on his return and is still unexposed on AW. David Moon

Snooze Lane 19:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joshua Bryan Tnr: Sarah Hollinshead

