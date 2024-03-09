Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

3.43: Ballycoose

Returned to his best trip BALLYCOOSE (nap) might well be up to defying a career-high mark, off which he ran well last time over 2m. Dubai Days could be most troublesome with Whodini having been absent for a while.

Alistair Jones

Ballycoose 15:43 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: S R B Crawford

Chelmsford

7.30: Awesome Spirit

Four maidens take on four that struggle to win these days in a handicap in which Michael Appleby holds a strong hand courtesy of Come On Girl and AWESOME SPIRIT (nap), the latter getting the nod back down to sprinting following wind surgery. Elsewhere, support for Mine That Ship for a new yard back from seven months off would draw the eye.

Graham Wheldon

Awesome Spirit 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Gowran Park

4.30: Aime Desjy

This can go the way of AIME DESJY (nap) who chased home a nice prospect in a beginners' here three weeks ago and looks capable of going one better in this field. Duffle Coat can give him most to think about after his recent promising chase debut and Miss Tempo is the type to make a better chaser.

Phill Anderson

Aime Desjy 16:30 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Hereford

4.02: Hermes Le Gris

Another chance can be given to HERMES LE GRIS (nap), who had the finish run out of him by a stout stayer over 2m7f at Fakenham three weeks ago but will be suited by today's drop back in trip and still has plenty of scope to progress from his easy win at Huntingdon two starts ago. Celtic Fortune is better than he showed on his latest outing and may pose the main threat, while drying ground may enable improvement from Another Lord

Chris Wilson

Hermes Le Gris 16:02 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Robbie Llewellyn

Sandown

2.25: Bashers Reflection

The smooth-travelling BASHERS REFLECTION (nap) could relish today's drop back in trip and, having twice appeared to idle when in front at Wetherby this season, it remains to be seen where the ceiling of his ability lies. Paul Nicholls has won two of the last four runnings and the return to slow ground and reapplication of the hood could be major positives for the ex-French Sans Bruit on his second British start. Ben Pauling holds a strong hand with Bad (third choice) and Jipcot, who both ran extremely well last time out, while Betfair Hurdle third Go Dante can give another good account.

Ben Hutton

Bashers Reflection 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Ben Case

Wolverhampton

3.15: Kingdom Come

Clive Cox's KINGDOM COME (nap) shaped well tackling 1m for the first time when keeping on well from too far back for third in a warm race at Lingfield last week and can show he's still on a good mark. Second choice is the returning Rainbow Fire who has dipped to only 1lb higher than when landing a nice prize at Haydock last spring and has a good record fresh. The likeable King's Code completes the shortlist.

Andrew Sheret

Kingdom Come 15:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

