Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ayr
3.43: Ballycoose
Returned to his best trip BALLYCOOSE (nap) might well be up to defying a career-high mark, off which he ran well last time over 2m. Dubai Days could be most troublesome with Whodini having been absent for a while.
Alistair Jones
Chelmsford
7.30: Awesome Spirit
Four maidens take on four that struggle to win these days in a handicap in which Michael Appleby holds a strong hand courtesy of Come On Girl and AWESOME SPIRIT (nap), the latter getting the nod back down to sprinting following wind surgery. Elsewhere, support for Mine That Ship for a new yard back from seven months off would draw the eye.
Graham Wheldon
Gowran Park
4.30: Aime Desjy
This can go the way of AIME DESJY (nap) who chased home a nice prospect in a beginners' here three weeks ago and looks capable of going one better in this field. Duffle Coat can give him most to think about after his recent promising chase debut and Miss Tempo is the type to make a better chaser.
Phill Anderson
Hereford
4.02: Hermes Le Gris
Another chance can be given to HERMES LE GRIS (nap), who had the finish run out of him by a stout stayer over 2m7f at Fakenham three weeks ago but will be suited by today's drop back in trip and still has plenty of scope to progress from his easy win at Huntingdon two starts ago. Celtic Fortune is better than he showed on his latest outing and may pose the main threat, while drying ground may enable improvement from Another Lord
Chris Wilson
Sandown
2.25: Bashers Reflection
The smooth-travelling BASHERS REFLECTION (nap) could relish today's drop back in trip and, having twice appeared to idle when in front at Wetherby this season, it remains to be seen where the ceiling of his ability lies. Paul Nicholls has won two of the last four runnings and the return to slow ground and reapplication of the hood could be major positives for the ex-French Sans Bruit on his second British start. Ben Pauling holds a strong hand with Bad (third choice) and Jipcot, who both ran extremely well last time out, while Betfair Hurdle third Go Dante can give another good account.
Ben Hutton
Wolverhampton
3.15: Kingdom Come
Clive Cox's KINGDOM COME (nap) shaped well tackling 1m for the first time when keeping on well from too far back for third in a warm race at Lingfield last week and can show he's still on a good mark. Second choice is the returning Rainbow Fire who has dipped to only 1lb higher than when landing a nice prize at Haydock last spring and has a good record fresh. The likeable King's Code completes the shortlist.
Andrew Sheret
'I'll be staggered if he's not a lot better than his current mark in time' - Tom Segal with four Saturday selections
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and Wolverhampton on ITV4 on Saturday
Published on 9 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 9 March 2024
