Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Newbury

1.20: Fortescue

Copperhead (second choice) deserves a break and going up against fellow oldies this time will help matters, so off his feather weight and Freddie Gingell taking off another 5lb, he looks sure to be involved. Highland Hunter won't be far away if fully recovered from an attritional race at Haydock only two weeks ago, while this could be the time to take a chance on Commodore who goes well fresh. However, Fortescue is now 10lb lower than when competitive in last season's Becher Chase over today's trip and this campaign had started well before he found good ground against him at Sandown. The form of his yard further heightens interest.

Alistair Jones

Fortescue 13:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Henry Daly

Doncaster

2.35: Tommy's Oscar

This can go to Grade 2 course-and-distance winner Tommy's Oscar, who looked stretched by 2m4f at Musselburgh last month but still ran pretty well there and is now only 2lb higher than when winning comfortably at Kelso in the autumn. Numitor has fitness to prove after his 323-day absence but resumes on a good mark and could take some catching if he gets into a good jumping rhythm. Malystic returned to form here five weeks ago and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson



Tommy's Oscar 14:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Ann Hamilton

Navan

3.15: Kinturk Kalanisi

Lough Owel and Special Cadeau are both interesting stepping up in trip but they may have their work cut out to get the better of Kinturk Kalanisi. Tom Gibney's six-year-old brings some really smart form to the table, notably his close up third to Largy Hill on his penultimate outing, and if he finds any further progress, he could be hard to beat.

Phill Anderson

Kinturk Kalanisi 15:15 Navan View Racecard Jky: Kieren Buckley Tnr: Thomas Gibney

Kelso

3.25: Aye Right

Monbeg Genius is a deservedly high-profile candidate, one of the market leaders for the Grand National, but he's been kept off the track for three months and perhaps today will not be his day. Elvis Mail has to be taken extremely seriously with his course record but there's a niggling possibility that he may need a longer trip nowadays. Top of the list, therefore, are Aye Right, the admirable 11-year-old who's run so well in two veterans races this term, and Thunder Rock who may have got his jumping confidence back and steps back up in trip.

Richard Austen

Aye Right 15:25 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Harriet Graham & Gary Rutherford

Kempton

5.05: Superb Force

Although Superb Force is up in grade from Lingfield last time, he would have been a very convincing winner of his handicap debut there had it not been for the gambled-on winner, who had to pull out the stops to get past him. A 3lb rise shouldn't be too much to ask if he turns up in the same form. Morning Light can prove the main danger after her big step forward here in January while last-time winners Rey De La Batalla and Make A Scene cannot be left out either.

Emily Weber

Superb Force 17:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Wolverhampton

5.30: Neptune Legend

The admirable veteran Peachey Carnehan should go well, while Blue Collar Lad, Della Mare and Miss Moonshine (second choice) all come right into the reckoning. Neptune Legend, however, can continue his fine run of form in a race that should be run to suit.

Paul Smith

Neptune Legend 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty (7lb) Tnr: Tony Carroll

