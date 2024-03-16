Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Kempton
2.45: Outlaw Peter
Being a useful novice chaser who is suited by Kempton and has very strong recent form, Outlaw Peter gets the firm vote. Productive mare Found On, who has an impressive handicap record, is second choice ahead of Flegmatik, who holds solid claims kept to this venue. Lord Baddesley completes the shortlist.
Steve Boow
Newcastle
3.12: Cruz Control
2m4f course winner Cruz Control didn't see out 4m1f when a fair fifth in the Eider here three weeks ago and today's trip could be spot on for him. Jet Legs is another progressive seven-year-old and could be a big danger, while the 13-year-old Up Helly Aa King was a good second to Jet Legs at Carlisle last time and may also be in the mix.
Ben Hutton
Southwell
6.45: Rogue Dream
Red Troop and Dame Darcey can fare better now handicapping but Rogue Dream won with something in hand at Kempton ten days ago and she can make light of her small rise in the weights.
Paul Smith
Thurles
4.15: Summerville Boy
This looks like a good opportunity for Summerville Boy to get his head back in front. He's been running to a solid level at Listed/Graded level in recent times and he'll also relish this testing ground. He should be hard to beat if he arrives in the same form. Longhouse Poet isn't without a chance if he can bounce back from some poor runs and Shannon Royale has place claims with a less exposed profile than many of these.
Phill Anderson
Uttoxeter
3.00: Mr Incredible
Iron Bridge (second choice) and Autonomous Cloud are respected second-season chasers who dominated the novice handicap on this card 12 months ago, and both retain plenty of upside for a challenge of this nature. It would be reckless to turn a blind eye to the resurgence of Farceur Du Large and My Silver Lining knows what's coming here after a good season already in marathon chases. However, while no top weight has won this since Bonanza Boy in 1991, you wouldn't put it past Mr Mullins snapping that trend with Mr Incredible, even after an absence. Twice placed in strong staying chases last season whilst still a work in progress, he was in the process of running a personal best when departing due to unfortunate circumstances well into the second circuit of the Grand National.
Alistair Jones
Wolverhampton
7.30: Intinso
A number of these have something to prove, notably sprinter Juan Les Pins, who'll feel like he's running two races for the price of one going beyond 7f for the first time. Haku is only 2lb higher than when making it 3-3 over course and distance last month and is solid enough, but the lightly raced Intinso, who's been gelded since often pulling his chances away in some warm races last year, has the greater potential.
Graham Wheldon
Read more:
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped 5-1 and 3-1 winners last Saturday and has three horse racing tips for this weekend's action
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place.
Published on 16 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 16 March 2024
