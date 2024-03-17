Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Chepstow
3.35: Happy And Fine
None of the quintet can be ruled out but it is worth siding with the likeable Happy And Fine to bounce back in style having been pulled up in a highly competitive Cheltenham handicap last time out. Course-and-distance scorer Thor De Cerisy is feared most, although both Knowsley Road and Scene One can have a say too.
Peter Entwistle
Down Royal
2.17: Silent Flight
A weak contest although the stronger of the two divisions. Subset might have something to offer and Maimie's Magic has solid handicap form in the context of this race. However, the likeliest winner is topweight Silent Flight, up 9lb for his Punchestown win, but this is less competitive.
Justin O'Hanlon
Huntingdon
2.07: Try The Money
Having shown improved form on his handicap debut at Taunton last time, the unexposed Try The Money is taken to get off the mark. Giulietta, Awesome Foursome and Sailed Away are three others with a chance.
Colin Russell
Wexford
3.42: Conyers Hill
A tidy little contest and local hope Conyers Hill is the selection. He hasn't had things go his way since winning twice in the autumn and winning off this mark should be within his compass. One Last Tango won't mind conditions but may be vulnerable off his rating and the fairly unexposed Belle The Lioness, who also goes well on heavy ground, may be more of a danger.
Mark Nunan
Published on 17 March 2024
Last updated 07:00, 17 March 2024
