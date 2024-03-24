Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

4.30: Sam Brown

Topweight Sam Brown has continued in good form since winning the series final at Warwick in January and gets the nod now back against veterans. Risk And Roll won last September on his last chase start and is feared most from the foot of the weights. Last year's winner Two For Gold could stage a revival now back here in a first-time tongue-tie, while Certainly Red and Crosspark are other possible players but were declared at Newbury yesterday.

Ben Hutton

Sam Brown 16:30 Ascot Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Doncaster

3.40: Stressfree

There could well be more to come from Stressfree, who is taken to follow up his autumn success. Ensured, who has promising claims back on turf, is second choice ahead of last year's winner Bucephalus and fellow C&D scorer There's The Door.

Steve Boow

Stressfree 15:40 Doncaster Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Limerick

1.45: Whimsy

A poor a maiden as you could wish to find and probably a straightforward match, with the weight allowances favouring Whimsy over Lazer Wolf.

Alan Hewison

Whimsy 13:45 Limerick Jky: James O'Sullivan (3lb) Tnr: Anthony McCann

Naas

4.55: Master Garvey

Not a lot to get excited about here. Topweight Chicago Storm comes here on the back of a good run at the Curragh on Monday over a mile. The key to this race though looks to be the 6f contest run that day. The Stray Sod and Angel On Fire could run well, but if Master Garvey can reproduce his third in that contest he will be hard to beat. Manhattan Dandy is another that can get into the shake-up.

Justin O'Hanlon

Master Garvey 16:55 Naas Jky: Robert Whearty (5lb) Tnr: Joseph Anthony Murray

