Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ascot
4.30: Sam Brown
Topweight Sam Brown has continued in good form since winning the series final at Warwick in January and gets the nod now back against veterans. Risk And Roll won last September on his last chase start and is feared most from the foot of the weights. Last year's winner Two For Gold could stage a revival now back here in a first-time tongue-tie, while Certainly Red and Crosspark are other possible players but were declared at Newbury yesterday.
Ben Hutton
Doncaster
3.40: Stressfree
There could well be more to come from Stressfree, who is taken to follow up his autumn success. Ensured, who has promising claims back on turf, is second choice ahead of last year's winner Bucephalus and fellow C&D scorer There's The Door.
Steve Boow
Limerick
1.45: Whimsy
A poor a maiden as you could wish to find and probably a straightforward match, with the weight allowances favouring Whimsy over Lazer Wolf.
Alan Hewison
Naas
4.55: Master Garvey
Not a lot to get excited about here. Topweight Chicago Storm comes here on the back of a good run at the Curragh on Monday over a mile. The key to this race though looks to be the 6f contest run that day. The Stray Sod and Angel On Fire could run well, but if Master Garvey can reproduce his third in that contest he will be hard to beat. Manhattan Dandy is another that can get into the shake-up.
Justin O'Hanlon
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Doncaster and Ascot on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Published on 24 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 24 March 2024
