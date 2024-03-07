Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Lingfield

3.55: My Mate Mike

A competitive race of its type but My Mate Mike overcame the outside stall when winning over C&D five weeks ago and a 2lb rise might not prevent a follow up. Stablemate Dors Toyboy is also considered but Rabinal and So Chic (second choice) may provide the stiffest resistance.

Paul Smith

My Mate Mike 15:55 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Dean Ivory

Wincanton

4.40: William Ewart

It's possible that Venetia Williams could get more out of Camulus, who began well for her. That runner is respected but his former trainer Christian Williams ought to know enough about that horse's abilities in relation to his Southwell winner William Ewart, who is taken to follow up, with the extra furlong looking positive. West Orchard can follow them home.

Jonathan Doidge

William Ewart 16:40 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Christian Williams

Carlisle

4.55: Shot Boii

David Pipe's likeable Shot Boii is taken to get back on the up having been derailed by a serious mistake when third at Kempton last time out. Market Rasen scorer Concetto is feared most, although a good case can also be made for course scorer Uptown Harry and the handily weighted O'Connell.

Peter Entwistle

Shot Boii 16:55 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Newcastle

7.00: Sunblock

Redondo has done well here since handicapping and remains unexposed, but the drop to 7f may not be ideal. You could set your watch by Likeashadow who seems sure to again run his race in the first-time blinkers, but Sunblock did it well when making a successful stable/handicap debut at Wolverhampton on Saturday and should be hard to beat under her penalty.

David Bellingham

Sunblock 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read these next:

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Carlisle and Wincanton on Thursday

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more