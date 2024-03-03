Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Doncaster
3.15: Iconic Muddle
Most can be given a reasonable each-way chance but ICONIC MUDDLE tops the list, having run well on both starts this term and given every encouragement regarding the trip when he had his first crack at it at Kempton last month. Crosspark is the oldest one of all but he too looks a leading player judged on his two outings this season, while Fidux should be seriously involved again and Risk And Roll looks interesting.
Richard Austen
Huntingdon
3.05: Damarta
Royal Rhythm has done well for his new stable this season and Benjamin Macey's 10lb claim might help to keep the handicapper at bay but DAMARTA got his act together with an emphatic win at Southwell in January and could still be well treated after a 9lb rise. Jipcot should also feature.
Chris Wilson
Leopardstown
4.35: Where's Frankie
An open race. Top-weight Cavalry Master came back to form last time and could go close, and similar remarks can be made about recent Navan scorer Young Dev. Pictures Of Home looks guaranteed to stay well, but the selection is WHERE'S FRANKIE who stayed well to win at Fairyhouse before a good run over shorter there last time.
Justin O'Hanlon
Newcastle
8.00: Southbank
The well-backed SOUTHBANK did it a shade cosily at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago on his first run since being gelded, and a modest 3lb rise may not be enough to prevent a follow-up win. Tip Top Tank is feared most, having finished well for a close second over 5f here on his recent handicap debut (behind Desert Master. Piper's Fort and Dollarindex are very interesting handicap newcomers.
Ben Hutton
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 12-1 treble with three horse racing tips on Sunday
'He looks handicapped to win again' - Tom Segal digs out his three best bets for Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 3 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 3 March 2024
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 12-1 treble with two horse racing tips on Sunday
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Sunday
- Tom Segal's play of the day at Leopardstown
- Can Nicky Henderson improve his fine 47 per cent record at Kelso? Six stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: bag £50 in football free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this March
- Betfair's Cheltenham Free Bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Jake Paul's MVP Boxing Betting Offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds on Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke and Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland
- Cheltenham Festival tips 2024: ante-post Cheltenham tips + grab £40 in Cheltenham FREE BETS from BetMGM
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 12-1 treble with two horse racing tips on Sunday
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Sunday
- Tom Segal's play of the day at Leopardstown
- Can Nicky Henderson improve his fine 47 per cent record at Kelso? Six stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: bag £50 in football free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this March
- Betfair's Cheltenham Free Bets: get £20 to use on the races during the festival when you bet £5
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- Jake Paul's MVP Boxing Betting Offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds on Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke and Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland
- Cheltenham Festival tips 2024: ante-post Cheltenham tips + grab £40 in Cheltenham FREE BETS from BetMGM