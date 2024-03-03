Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Doncaster

3.15: Iconic Muddle

Most can be given a reasonable each-way chance but ICONIC MUDDLE tops the list, having run well on both starts this term and given every encouragement regarding the trip when he had his first crack at it at Kempton last month. Crosspark is the oldest one of all but he too looks a leading player judged on his two outings this season, while Fidux should be seriously involved again and Risk And Roll looks interesting.

Richard Austen

Iconic Muddle 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

Huntingdon

3.05: Damarta

Royal Rhythm has done well for his new stable this season and Benjamin Macey's 10lb claim might help to keep the handicapper at bay but DAMARTA got his act together with an emphatic win at Southwell in January and could still be well treated after a 9lb rise. Jipcot should also feature.

Chris Wilson

Damarta 15:05 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Leopardstown

4.35: Where's Frankie

An open race. Top-weight Cavalry Master came back to form last time and could go close, and similar remarks can be made about recent Navan scorer Young Dev. Pictures Of Home looks guaranteed to stay well, but the selection is WHERE'S FRANKIE who stayed well to win at Fairyhouse before a good run over shorter there last time.

Justin O'Hanlon

Where's Frankie 16:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Karl Thornton

Newcastle

8.00: Southbank

The well-backed SOUTHBANK did it a shade cosily at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago on his first run since being gelded, and a modest 3lb rise may not be enough to prevent a follow-up win. Tip Top Tank is feared most, having finished well for a close second over 5f here on his recent handicap debut (behind Desert Master. Piper's Fort and Dollarindex are very interesting handicap newcomers.

Ben Hutton

Southbank 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

