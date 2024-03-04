Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Leopardstown

4.30: Aspire Tower

Classy hurdler ASPIRE TOWER has run belters on both his chase starts behind high-class rivals and a repeat of that form will make him very difficult to beat. Horantzau D'Airy looks the one to give him most to do.

Tyrone Molloy

Aspire Tower 16:30 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Plumpton

3.52: Holly

Mr Mackay ran well in defeat behind a progressive rival five weeks ago and James Turner's useful 7lb claim makes him quite tempting today but HOLLY won very comfortably on her latest outing and is taken to overcome a 9lb rise. Admirably consistent five-year-old Mr Freedom is also likely to be in the shake-up.

Chris Wilson

Holly 15:52 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Southwell

4.40: Samazul

Rail movements add 195 yards to the advertised race distance. Bumper winner SAMAZUL could be on a good mark for this handicap debut judged on his fifth of 16 in a warm Newbury maiden last time, and he's the selection for in-form Ben Pauling. James Owen has done well with recruits from other yards and Joker Du Chenet is feared most on his stable debut, ahead of recent course-and-distance runner-up We Got Your Back.

Ben Hutton

Samazul 16:40 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Wolverhampton

7.30: Havanazam

Artisan Dancer is a strong candidate to be involved once more, but HAVANAZAM defends an unbeaten record on this track and the way he won on his first attempt at 1m6f suggests there is more to come from him at the trip. Howth is closely matched with Artisan Dancer on their 1m4f run at Southwell last time but has more to prove than that one regarding stamina.

Emily Weber

Havanazam 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Tom Symonds

