Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Stratford

3.50: Doyouknowwhatimean

Although Force de Frap comes into this in good form having won his last two races, preference is for DOYOUKNOWWHATIMEAN (nap) who won with plenty in hand at Lingfield last time.

Colin Russell

Plumpton

3.00: Salvatore

Sanitiser entered many a notebook at Kempton but he's on softer ground here and might not be straightforward. Garitsa Bay should raise his profile at some point and Crews Pitch could go well, but SALVATORE (nap) has to be of interest sent handicapping at this lowly level. He was pretty useful on the Flat and it wasn't a bad run at Newbury last time having raced keenly on heavy ground.

Alistair Jones

Taunton

4.10: Lady Balko

Some of these are still unexposed but the most obvious answer is fast-improving mare LADY BALKO (nap), who was completing a double when scoring over course and distance last month. Confidence in The Midwife would be higher on slightly better ground but she made a winning handicap debut over 2m4f last month and is open to further improvement over 3m. Outside Adesa and Mollie Brown are two handicap debutants to consider.

Chris Wilson

Wolverhampton

5.30: Mintana

A few of these like to get on with it, including in-form pair Teresa Grace and Jacquelina, and it could compromise their chances if they do too much too soon. Basholo (second choice) and Aces Wild are possibles but MINTANA (nap) is of some interest with a recent run under her belt. Her 6f win here last September represents extremely strong form for the grade and this mark is surely within range on that evidence.

Paul Smith

