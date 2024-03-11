Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Stratford
3.50: Doyouknowwhatimean
Although Force de Frap comes into this in good form having won his last two races, preference is for DOYOUKNOWWHATIMEAN (nap) who won with plenty in hand at Lingfield last time.
Colin Russell
Plumpton
3.00: Salvatore
Sanitiser entered many a notebook at Kempton but he's on softer ground here and might not be straightforward. Garitsa Bay should raise his profile at some point and Crews Pitch could go well, but SALVATORE (nap) has to be of interest sent handicapping at this lowly level. He was pretty useful on the Flat and it wasn't a bad run at Newbury last time having raced keenly on heavy ground.
Alistair Jones
Taunton
4.10: Lady Balko
Some of these are still unexposed but the most obvious answer is fast-improving mare LADY BALKO (nap), who was completing a double when scoring over course and distance last month. Confidence in The Midwife would be higher on slightly better ground but she made a winning handicap debut over 2m4f last month and is open to further improvement over 3m. Outside Adesa and Mollie Brown are two handicap debutants to consider.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
5.30: Mintana
A few of these like to get on with it, including in-form pair Teresa Grace and Jacquelina, and it could compromise their chances if they do too much too soon. Basholo (second choice) and Aces Wild are possibles but MINTANA (nap) is of some interest with a recent run under her belt. Her 6f win here last September represents extremely strong form for the grade and this mark is surely within range on that evidence.
Paul Smith
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 11 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 11 March 2024
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Plumpton and Wolverhampton on Monday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Southwell
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Monster for day one's races
- Get £20 in free bets with Midnite ahead of the Festival: Cheltenham Betting Offer
- Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday
- Cheltenham Free Bets: Get £40 in free bets with Spreadex for day one's races
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Grab £60 with BetMGM for the Festival's races + £20 Money Back on the first race each day
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Plumpton and Wolverhampton on Monday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Southwell
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Monster for day one's races
- Get £20 in free bets with Midnite ahead of the Festival: Cheltenham Betting Offer
- Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday
- Cheltenham Free Bets: Get £40 in free bets with Spreadex for day one's races
- Cheltenham Festival Free Bets: Grab £60 with BetMGM for the Festival's races + £20 Money Back on the first race each day