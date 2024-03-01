Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Lingfield

2.37: Blue Prince

Rosario and Billy Webster, two of the more intriguing contenders, have been burdened with double-figure stalls and much will depend on what occurs in the early part of the race. The latter has looked so progressive since fitted with cheekpieces that he may overcome it but it may be prudent to look elsewhere. Salvuccio and The Coffee Pod make some appeal, while Photosynthesis is second choice having been unlucky in running latest. He may be more exposed than his rivals but BLUE PRINCE (nap) still looks to be improving and his latest third to Brave Empire can be upgraded.

Paul Smith

Blue Prince 14:37 Lingfield (A.W) Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Evans

Newbury

3.00: Issar D'Airy

Topweight \bISSAR D'AIRY (nap)\p is taken to complete a Newbury hat-trick and maintain his unbeaten chase record. \bPassing Well\p, who has a strong piece of course form, is feared most. None of the others can be comfortably ruled out.

Steve Boow

Issar d'Airy 15:00 Newbury Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

Newcastle

6.30: Streak Lightning

Plenty to consider in an open handicap, none more so than STREAK LIGHTNING (nap), who boasts a good record fresh, on this track and at this time of year. Admiral Nelson didn't have much luck here last time and is another to consider, while support for ex-Irish Lope De Rueda would draw the eye.

Graham Wheldon

Streak Lightning 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Ruth Carr

Dundalk

8.15: Alexander John

Rated 10lb higher than this after an ambitious Classic attempt, ALEXANDER JOHN (nap) won a maiden well here last week and may follow up. A six-time winner in Britain, May Night showed something like this old form when second to Ransom in a claimer last week and could pose a serious challenge. Hightimeyouwon and Exquisite Acclaim give Ado McGuinness a good hand.

Alan Sweetman

Alexander John 20:15 Dundalk (A.W) Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Luke Comer

