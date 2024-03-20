Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Image link

Chepstow

2.15: Hawk Stone  

Queen Of Steel (second choice) and My Granny Lily reoppose once more with the score 1-1 in handicaps. HAWK STONE (nap) is a scopier indivudual than both those rivals and he looks progressive after chasing home the right horse on his handicap debut.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Hawk Stone14:15 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell Tnr: Harriet Dickin

Cork

4.33: Aodhan May

It's hard to oppose AODHAN MAY in her bid for a four-timer. She won a deep contest at Navan earlier this month and this greater stamina test could eke out more improvement. Chance The Robin showed more when runner-up at Thurles last week and Shotgun Jack is the type to bounce back from a below par run last time.
Phill Anderson

Silk
Aodhan May16:33 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Philip Byrnes (5lb)Tnr: C Byrnes

Ludlow

4.45: Dromlac Jury 

The 5yo DROMLAC JURY (nap) has got better with each of her three hurdle outings and can make a winning start in handicaps. Queshi Bridge (second choice) and Brendas Asking are other interesting handicap newcomers.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Dromlac Jury16:45 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

Southwell

7.00: Urban Dandy  

This can go to URBAN DANDY (nap), who was having his first crack at 7f when denied a clear run and short-headed over C&D 11 days ago. He runs off the same mark today. Mine That Ship was a good second at Chelmsford recently on his first start for Michael Wigham and could be the chief danger ahead of Midnightattheoasis and Fieldsman.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Urban Dandy19:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Published on 20 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 20 March 2024

