Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chepstow

2.15: Hawk Stone

Queen Of Steel (second choice) and My Granny Lily reoppose once more with the score 1-1 in handicaps. HAWK STONE (nap) is a scopier indivudual than both those rivals and he looks progressive after chasing home the right horse on his handicap debut.

Alistair Jones

Hawk Stone 14:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell Tnr: Harriet Dickin

Cork

4.33: Aodhan May

It's hard to oppose AODHAN MAY in her bid for a four-timer. She won a deep contest at Navan earlier this month and this greater stamina test could eke out more improvement. Chance The Robin showed more when runner-up at Thurles last week and Shotgun Jack is the type to bounce back from a below par run last time.

Phill Anderson

Aodhan May 16:33 Cork View Racecard Jky: Philip Byrnes (5lb) Tnr: C Byrnes

Ludlow

4.45: Dromlac Jury

The 5yo DROMLAC JURY (nap) has got better with each of her three hurdle outings and can make a winning start in handicaps. Queshi Bridge (second choice) and Brendas Asking are other interesting handicap newcomers.

Ben Hutton

Dromlac Jury 16:45 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

Southwell

7.00: Urban Dandy

This can go to URBAN DANDY (nap), who was having his first crack at 7f when denied a clear run and short-headed over C&D 11 days ago. He runs off the same mark today. Mine That Ship was a good second at Chelmsford recently on his first start for Michael Wigham and could be the chief danger ahead of Midnightattheoasis and Fieldsman.

Ben Hutton

Urban Dandy 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

