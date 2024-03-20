Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Chepstow
2.15: Hawk Stone
Queen Of Steel (second choice) and My Granny Lily reoppose once more with the score 1-1 in handicaps. HAWK STONE (nap) is a scopier indivudual than both those rivals and he looks progressive after chasing home the right horse on his handicap debut.
Alistair Jones
Cork
4.33: Aodhan May
It's hard to oppose AODHAN MAY in her bid for a four-timer. She won a deep contest at Navan earlier this month and this greater stamina test could eke out more improvement. Chance The Robin showed more when runner-up at Thurles last week and Shotgun Jack is the type to bounce back from a below par run last time.
Phill Anderson
Ludlow
4.45: Dromlac Jury
The 5yo DROMLAC JURY (nap) has got better with each of her three hurdle outings and can make a winning start in handicaps. Queshi Bridge (second choice) and Brendas Asking are other interesting handicap newcomers.
Ben Hutton
Southwell
7.00: Urban Dandy
This can go to URBAN DANDY (nap), who was having his first crack at 7f when denied a clear run and short-headed over C&D 11 days ago. He runs off the same mark today. Mine That Ship was a good second at Chelmsford recently on his first start for Michael Wigham and could be the chief danger ahead of Midnightattheoasis and Fieldsman.
Ben Hutton
Published on 20 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 20 March 2024
