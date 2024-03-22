Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Dundalk

7.00: Natural Ruler

Another competitive handicap. Recent winners Aisling Oscar, Mary Bagot and Fivecromwellplace demand respect but the selection is Natural Ruler, who stayed on well into a clear second over C&D a fortnight ago on handicap debut and has likely more to offer.

Alan Hewison

Natural Ruler 19:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Hexham

5.05: Paddy The Horse

The finale can go to well-handicapped 9yo Paddy The Horse, who signalled a return to form when placed in a competitive race for the grade at Newcastle last month and has a very good record at this track. Duo D'Enfer has won two chases for Micky Hammond this season and can pose a threat on his British hurdling debut. Three-time Flat winner Two Auld Pals has made a solid start to his hurdling career and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Paddy The Horse 17:05 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Jonathon Bewley Tnr: George Bewley

Lingfield

3.12: Tribal Wisdom

Lunanera could prove a different proposition having undergone wind surgery after his timid end to 2023, while Eklil is in better form than his figures suggest and Marion's Boy (second choice) still has handicapping scope after his Chelmsford win. However, Tribal Wisdom shapes as though there's a bit more left in the tank and he can capitalise on today's return to 0-70 company.

Paul Smith

Tribal Wisdom 15:12 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Newbury

4.08: Zain Nights

Plenty with chances in an open handicap. Zain Nights has the potential to raise his game several notches now he steps up to a trip that he's been seemingly crying out for. The novice Destroytheevidence (second choice) wasn't seen to best effect on good ground last time and had been coming along very nicely, having previously given the highly-touted Shanagh Bob a race in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham. Take No Chances and Madaket can go well, as might a few others.

Alistair Jones

Zain Nights 16:08 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Newcastle

7.45: Latin Five

There's a couple in this who can force the gallop and things could pan out favourably for Latin Five, who notched his first AW success when beating Phoenix Star over this C&D last time. Paul Midgley's sprinter can confirm superiority over that rival - who looks the main danger - from a 4lb higher mark. Starsong would probably prefer 6f but she may prove best of the remainder.

Richard Young

Latin Five 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Paul Midgley

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.