Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:47 ClonmelHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:47 ClonmelHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Chelmsford

5.30: Cinque Verde

This looks good for last-time-out winner Cinque Verde (nap), whose success two weeks ago came over C&D under today's claiming rider Jack Doughty. Twilight Madness looks best of the rest.
Richard Young

Silk
Cinque Verde17:30 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Doughty (7lb)Tnr: Tony Carroll

Clonmel

4.42: Housemartin

A competitive race with several coming into the race in form. Folly Master is up 16lb for winning at Punchestown but is respected despite the big drop in trip. The consistent Carlas Big Jim should go well after a deserved success here two weeks ago. The very consistent Mr Social and the unexposed Tranquil Sea also come here with realistic chances. Preference is for Housemartin (nap), a winner on heavy ground here and unlucky under his penalty at Cork when last seen.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Housemartin16:42 Clonmel
View Racecard
Jky: Mark McDonagh (3lb)Tnr: E J O'Grady

Ludlow

3.40: Pretending

Time In The Sun is very interesting now raised in distance for her handicap debut and especially after her career-best effort at Wincanton. However, the drop back to 2m1f was no good last time for Pretending (nap) who was strong in the finish when winning over 2m4f on deep ground at Sandown in December. If seeing out the 3m, and Ludlow is a good place to try it, then she'll go close at the least. Della Casa Lunga is another big player with Cameron Iles taking away 7lb.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Pretending15:40 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Taunton

3.50: Star Flyer

Last year's winner Imperial Joe can step up on his earlier form this winter now he goes for a repeat but Art Decco and Star Flyer (nap) both gave good shows in first-time cheekpieces last time out and the latter is particularly respected after an emphatic Southwell win. Kingofthewest is ready for another go at a staying trip and is not left out either.
Emily Weber

Silk
Star Flyer15:50 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Wetherby

4.35: North Parade

War Soldier did well to rally and win over C&D last time and is unexposed at the distance but preference is for the thriving North Parade (nap), who completed a Newcastle hat-trick in good style a fortnight ago. The Four Sixes has done very well since joining Olly Murphy and could be a contender following his close third here to War Soldier, while the mare Windtothelightning is another to consider.
Ben Hutton

Silk
North Parade16:35 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: William Maggs (7lb)Tnr: Sue Smith

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 29 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers