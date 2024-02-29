Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Chelmsford
5.30: Cinque Verde
This looks good for last-time-out winner Cinque Verde (nap), whose success two weeks ago came over C&D under today's claiming rider Jack Doughty. Twilight Madness looks best of the rest.
Richard Young
Clonmel
4.42: Housemartin
A competitive race with several coming into the race in form. Folly Master is up 16lb for winning at Punchestown but is respected despite the big drop in trip. The consistent Carlas Big Jim should go well after a deserved success here two weeks ago. The very consistent Mr Social and the unexposed Tranquil Sea also come here with realistic chances. Preference is for Housemartin (nap), a winner on heavy ground here and unlucky under his penalty at Cork when last seen.
Justin O'Hanlon
Ludlow
3.40: Pretending
Time In The Sun is very interesting now raised in distance for her handicap debut and especially after her career-best effort at Wincanton. However, the drop back to 2m1f was no good last time for Pretending (nap) who was strong in the finish when winning over 2m4f on deep ground at Sandown in December. If seeing out the 3m, and Ludlow is a good place to try it, then she'll go close at the least. Della Casa Lunga is another big player with Cameron Iles taking away 7lb.
Alistair Jones
Taunton
3.50: Star Flyer
Last year's winner Imperial Joe can step up on his earlier form this winter now he goes for a repeat but Art Decco and Star Flyer (nap) both gave good shows in first-time cheekpieces last time out and the latter is particularly respected after an emphatic Southwell win. Kingofthewest is ready for another go at a staying trip and is not left out either.
Emily Weber
Wetherby
4.35: North Parade
War Soldier did well to rally and win over C&D last time and is unexposed at the distance but preference is for the thriving North Parade (nap), who completed a Newcastle hat-trick in good style a fortnight ago. The Four Sixes has done very well since joining Olly Murphy and could be a contender following his close third here to War Soldier, while the mare Windtothelightning is another to consider.
Ben Hutton
Published on 29 February 2024
Last updated 07:00, 29 February 2024
