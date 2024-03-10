Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Kelso

3.20: Imperial Merlin

Hat-trick seeking Velasco seems sure to go well under a 7lb penalty, while course winner Dare To Shout and handicap debutant Cadell (second choice) also have solid credentials. However, Imperial Merlin reverts to this sphere on a handy looking mark judged on his chasing exploits this term and gets the vote with Brian Hughes back up.

Peter Entwistle

Imperial Merlin 15:20 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Limerick

4.20: Nobody Home

Topweight Falco Blitz sets a good standard here and should be thereabouts. Young Dev came back to form at Navan and has a terrific record around here. The selection is Nobody Home, who accounted for dual subsequent winner Clonmeen when last seen in October but is ground versatile and runs well fresh.

Justin O'Hanlon

Nobody Home 16:20 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Philip Byrnes (5lb) Tnr: Edward Cawley

Naas

5.07: Holly Brook

Gordon Elliott ran Holly Brook in a Leopardstown Grade 2 event on her rules debut and she fared well enough in finishing fifth to suggest she can beat the three penalised mares. Femme Magnifique did not seem to do herself justice in that Leopardstown event and rates a danger along with Ma Belle Etoile. The once-raced Cappacurry Eau could go well at a decent price.

Alan Sweetman

Holly Brook 17:07 Naas View Racecard Jky: Mr H C Swan (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Southwell

7.30: Stoic Syd

Not as competitive as the numbers suggest and Ivan Furtado's thriving Stoic Syd gets a confident vote to notch up his hat-trick. Recent Newcastle victor Ana Emaraaty rates the main danger, although it would come as no surprise if both Balmy Breese and Locked N' Loaded took a step forward and had a say too.

Peter Entwistle

Stoic Syd 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Warwick

3.00: Zonda

Unexposed six-year-old Zonda ran a big race in defeat on last month's handicap debut at Wincanton and is taken to go one better. Not much went to plan for Big Blue Moon on his recent seasonal/chase debut but he ended last season with two much improved hurdle runs and still has scope for significant further progress. Recent Hereford winner Bertie B can also feature.

Chris Wilson

Zonda 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

