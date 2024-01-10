Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaaster

2.35: Masked Dance

The improving Masked Dance has been a good second on her last two starts and is taken to get off the mark at the ninth attempt. The lightly raced bumper and maiden hurdle winner Kay Tara Tara is feared most on her handicap debut, while the drop back in trip could be a positive for Malina Jamila.

Ben Hutton

Masked Dance 14:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Mel Rowley

Kempton

5.00: Hannah's Return

Being an in-form mare who has the best chance at the weights, Hannah's Return looks the strongest option. Sea The Buckthorn, whose Boxing Day effort can be marked up, is second choice ahead of Penny Be and Time Patrol.

Steve Boow

Hannah's Return 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (3lb) Tnr: Gary Brown

Leicester

1.05: Malpas

Royal Mep ought to give another good account but this is a drop in grade for Malpas, who made a pleasing seasonal debut at Carlisle last month and is still unexposed over fences. Our Friend Mo is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Malpas 13:05 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Donald McCain

