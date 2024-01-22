Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Kempton
7.30: No News
Being better than ever and likely to prove as effective back over 1m, NO NEWS (nap) could well complete a Kempton hat-trick. Comedian Leader (second choice) is respected off her current mark, while Evasive Power and Dance Angel are other suggestions for the shortlist.
Steve Boow
Newcastle
1.45: Top Gun Tina
Stintino Sunset is an in-form filly who will be a danger if taking to Tapeta but TOP GUN TINA (nap) is the pick. She's building a solid profile, could find extra for moving up to 1m2f and has time on her side having had just seven starts.
Andrew Cooper
Southwell
12.30: James Jet
Although his two wins this term have been on more testing ground, JAMES JET (nap) is a progressive sort who should be suited by the step up to 3m and is taken to make it three out of three for the season. Chasing newcomer Barricane may prove his biggest danger.
Colin Russell
