Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's five meetings

Catterick

2.25: Hajey

Last year's winner HAJEY likes it here, having added a second course-and-distance win last month, and he is the selection ahead of the mare Autumn Return, for whom the step up in trip is a likely plus. The progressive Herakles Westwood could be another big danger, while cases can be made for Captain Potter and Halpha Soleil.

Ben Hutton

Jky: Tom Midgley (3lb) Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Chepstow

3.10: Lowry's Bar

Pentland Hills proved he retains significant ability when second at Doncaster last month, after a layoff, but LOWRY'S BAR is unbeaten under rules after three starts at around 2m and seems likely to be seen to even better effect over today's longer trip. Minella Blueway cruised clear to win a course-and-distance maiden on Welsh National day and is also of significant interest.

Chris Wilson

Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Fairyhouse

1.00: Evies Vladimir

This is a good opportunity for EVIES VLADIMIR who started from a low base in handicaps and is still relatively unexposed. Dancing Jeremy has been in good form over hurdles and has to be taken seriously off his 11lb lower chase rating. Verdant Place and the first-time blinkered Weihnachts are both of some interest in the McManus colours.

Alan Sweetman

Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Kempton

8.30: Barrel Aged

Both Phoenix Aquilus and San Pedro can't be discounted on the back of good hurdling runs and handicap debutant The Bunt is another to consider. But De Vega's Warrior and BARREL AGED fought out a good finish at Southwell last time and look set to take centre stage again, with Marco Botti's lightly raced four-year-old confidently expected to come out on top once more.

Peter Entwistle

Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Marco Botti

Lingfield

12.40: Asgard's Captain

Chagall and the ex-German Rosenpur make the shortlist but the two with the most pressing claims are Blue Yonder and ASGARD'S CAPTAIN. Clear preference is for the latter, who continued his progress with a game win at Wolverhampton on his recent stable debut. That form has been well advertised since and a 3lb rise looks lenient.

Paul Smith

Jky: Mr Fletcher Yarham (3lb) Tnr: Dylan Cunha

