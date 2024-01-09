Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's two meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

1.10: Autumn Return

Most of these have questions to answer at the minute but not Autumn Return who is putting a progressive profile together. She's only 4lb higher than for Musselburgh and that wasn't too arduous for her. Holly should come good again at some stage but the danger could be Mary if she's in the same form as for her penultimate race.
Alistair Jones

Autumn Return13:10 Market Rasen
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Ruth Jefferson

Southwell

7.30: Enola Grey

Some in-form rivals clash here, including Enola Grey who has won at Newcastle under Ethan Jones on her last two outings and has finished runner-up in both starts over C&D. She is taken to get the better of the penalised pair Storymaker and Maysan, with the former, who won here on Saturday, looking the main danger.
David Bellingham

Enola Grey19:30 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb)Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Published on 9 January 2024

Last updated 07:00, 9 January 2024

