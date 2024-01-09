Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's two meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen

1.10: Autumn Return

Most of these have questions to answer at the minute but not Autumn Return who is putting a progressive profile together. She's only 4lb higher than for Musselburgh and that wasn't too arduous for her. Holly should come good again at some stage but the danger could be Mary if she's in the same form as for her penultimate race.

Alistair Jones

Autumn Return 13:10 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Ruth Jefferson

Southwell

7.30: Enola Grey

Some in-form rivals clash here, including Enola Grey who has won at Newcastle under Ethan Jones on her last two outings and has finished runner-up in both starts over C&D. She is taken to get the better of the penalised pair Storymaker and Maysan, with the former, who won here on Saturday, looking the main danger.

David Bellingham

Enola Grey 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb) Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen and Southwell on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.