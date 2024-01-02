Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ayr
3.45: Escapeandevade
This is going to be run at a good pace with both Escapeandevade and Fia Fuinidh happy in front. Preference is for the former who defends an unbeaten record at this track and has had a similar preparation to last year, when winning this in great style off much the same mark. Fia Fuinidh has more to come over fences and is preferred of the remainder, although Gandhi Maker and Heritier also have something to recommend them.
Emily Weber
Fakenham
3.00: El Jefe
There is no strong temptation to oppose El Jefe, who has been in superb form in recent weeks and can extend his winning spree. Out Of Focus has made a solid start to his handicap career at about 2m and could still have untapped potential over 2m4f. The 2020 winner Haafapiece can also feature.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
7.00: Intervention
The veteran Muscika should fare better than last time but he may have his work cut out dealing with Intervention. Mick Appleby's 7yo ended 2023 in rude health and a 4lb penalty for his 7f win here on Boxing Day might not prevent him from landing a five-timer.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
