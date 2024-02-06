Racing Post logo
Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings

Tuesday's best bet from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Market Rasen 

2.35: Good Lord

Add 102 yards to the advertised race distance. This revolves around GOOD LORD, who was an easy winner on last week's handicap debut at Plumpton and is very much the one to beat under a 7lb penalty if repeating that form. Hara Kiri showed promise at Leicester last month when back from a long absence and is second choice, with Greatness Awaits next on the list.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Good Lord14:35 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Billy Aprahamian

Taunton

4.20: Sure Touch

Neon Moon will be a tough nut to crack at this level if back on song, while once-smart ten-year-old Magic Saint has become far too well handicapped to oppose with confidence. However, there is more to come from SURE TOUCH, who was nudged up only 2lb for winning a tactical race at Uttoxeter in December and will be suited by today's return to forecast good ground.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Sure Touch16:20 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

Wolverhampton

8.00: Berkshire Phantom

Striking while the iron's hot, BERKSHIRE PHANTOM could well defy a 5lb penalty and complete a quickfire course-and-distance double. Pessoa, who has a strong record in this scenario, is second choice ahead of Dynamic Talent and Global Warning. Handicap debutant Katstar is open to improvement.
Steve Boow

Silk
Berkshire Phantom20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Mathers Tnr: Fionn McSharry

Published on 6 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 6 February 2024

