Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's four meetings

Catterick

2.30: Turbulent Power

This is quite an interesting mares' event with several having a chance, notably Mullins Cross who is unpenalised for her decisive win at Bangor on Friday. However, it could pay to go with Turbulent Power (nap), who has run her best races here and is having her first run for her new yard.

Colin Russell

Fakenham

2.40: Scene One

This can go to Scene One (nap) who began his chasing career with a good C&D win last month and remains lightly raced. William Cody probably doesn't have much margin for error off his current mark but is in good form and likely to give another good account. Georges Saint should also feature.

Chris Wilson

Wincanton

2.50: Harjo

Hurdling was by no means a complete washout for Harjo (nap) but connections were evidently keen to get their winning pointer over fences at Huntingdon last time and that was a highly promising effort. Although beaten 14l in the end, he got competitive a long way out with the runner-up (who ran well last week) and the winner rather picked up the pieces. Recent C&D winner Pilsdon Pen is second choice, though course regular Midnight Midge isn't discounted.

Alistair Jones

Wolverhampton

7.00: Maharajas Express

Most of the field can have a case argued but the two most interesting contenders, and by some way, are Not Too Real Bad and Maharajas Express (nap). The former starts out for Mick Appleby off a lowly mark given what she was achieving in Ireland this summer but the absence of her usual tongue-tie tilts the balance in favour of the top weight. The selection looked a sprinter to keep on the right side of when finishing second at Lingfield on his stable debut two weeks ago and the drop to 5f could spark improvement.

Paul Smith

