Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's four meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.55: Teescomponentstrig

In a competitive race for the grade the suggestion is Teescomponentstrig, who bumped into a revitalised subsequent winner when second at Newcastle last month and still looks well handicapped after a 2lb nudge. Unexposed mare Lady In The Park moves up in trip after winning a 2m3f novice on Boxing Day and is feared most, while Rob Roy Macgregor and Cream Of The West are others who still have potential.

Chris Wilson

Teescomponentstrig 15:55 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Gillian Boanas

Lingfield

3.35: Major Fortune

This is all about Major Fortune who looked to have better to come as a stayer at an ordinary level when winning over slightly further at Hereford and this looks a golden opportunity. It's hard to find a solid alternative but Barncroft may have turned a corner when runner-up at Uttoxeter in November and has better place claims than most. Well-connected Bampton Star is worth a market check back from wind surgery on his handicap debut.

Emily Weber

Major Fortune 15:35 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Newcastle

7.00: Buzz Box

Better fairly hacked up at Wolverhampton on his nursery debut ten weeks ago but he's 11lb higher and facing a new trip this time. He is second choice but Buzz Box makes plenty of appeal on the back of his game dead-heat success on his stable debut here five weeks ago. He should have no problem dropping to 5f and the horse with whom he dead-heated also scored next time and will move into handicaps with a BHA mark of 85. Of the remainder, The Liegeman is reliable and Pinpoint's run here in November can be upgraded.

Paul Smith

Buzz Box 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb) Tnr: Bryan Smart

Thurles

2.03: Thedancingfarrier

Thedancingfarrier was fourth to Added Bonus in this last year and ran his best race for some time when runner-up in a beginners' at Cork last time, so can win if repeating that. McGrath From Clune won over fences here in November and has been over hurdles since, so is feared back to this discipline. Prince Of Air has a squeak.

Tyrone Molloy

Thedancingfarrier 14:03 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Liam Quinlan (5lb) Tnr: Paul Stephen Kiely

Read these next:

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Newcastle Placepot tips: Gary Savage has four bankers among his perm recommendations

Cheltenham Stable Tours have arrived - now's the time to get set for the festival with 50% off the ultimate racing package

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.