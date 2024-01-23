Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Down Royal

12.40: Staffordshire Knot

It is difficult to oppose Staffordshire Knot, who wasn't beaten far by Grade 1 winner Readin Tommy Wrong in a Cork maiden hurdle and has won a Fairyhouse bumper since. An Peann Dearg has 9l to make up on the selection from Cork but can give him a race, as can Grooveykindoflove, who showed ability at Naas.

Tyrone Molloy

Staffordshire Knot 12:40 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Leicester

2.45: Miltiades

The improving Imperial Alex has been a little unlucky to keep creeping up in the weights without winning. Preference is for Miltiades, who is also going the right way and may benefit from this slightly shorter trip than last time. The other obvious contender is Royal Mer, who is in cracking form and not ruled out.

Jonathan Doidge

Miltiades 14:45 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Henry Daly

Newbury

3.10: Moviddy

As competitive as the numbers suggest. Moviddy has produced some notable efforts in defeat over fences this season and she could be a better mare now than when last seen hurdling. She's long given the impression that 3m might be the making of her. Gaye Legacy is a likeable mare who should give her running and earns second preference, while Wynn House, Take No Chances and Between Waters are next on the list.

Alistair Jones

Moviddy 15:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Noel Williams

Southwell

8.00: The Bell Conductor

Revenite may yet fulfil his 2yo promise but his two defeats last summer, albeit in good 3yo sprints, cast a shadow. Lihou, Crimson Angel and Reigning Profit all have something to recommend them but the two to appeal most are Mondammej and The Bell Conductor. The former should appreciate the return to 5f but the selection has some classy form on Tapeta and he can leave last month's return to action/stable debut well behind him.

Paul Smith

The Bell Conductor 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Craig Lidster

