Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's five meetings

Chepstow

2.05: Flintara

Penny Mallow and Do You Think have something to prove over fences, so with a couple of the others dismissed, the pair to concentrate upon are Shesupincourt and Flintara. The selection bossed affairs at Fontwell and, while she's unlikely to have things all her own way here, she does jump and stay well.

Mark Rowntree

Flintara 14:05 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard J Bandey

Dundalk

2.15: Lucky Question

Well-backed on his course debut in November, Lucky Question never looked likely to justify that support but ran on well enough from off the pace to suggest he has one of these in him. Dangers include top-weight Darkened and Moondharrig, while second reserve Nyota is one to note if getting a run.

Alan Hewison

Lucky Question 14:15 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rory Cleary Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Newcastle

7.00: The Caltonian

There should be big runs forthcoming from Dickieburd, Jump The Gun and Zu Run (second choice) but The Caltonian has thrived since fitted with blinkers and he can make light of his penalty and complete a quick course hat-trick.

Paul Smith

The Caltonian 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

Wolverhampton

3.40: Hellavapace

Like most of these, last-time winner Romanovich has been an in-and-out performer and he might struggle to come up with a repeat success now back in a handicap. Preference is for Hellavapace, who has been heavily involved on her last two starts and may well be good enough to claim a second course-and-distance win. Inexplicable and the old boy Brave Display both look capable of making an impact.

Jonathan Doidge

Hellavapace 15:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb (7lb) Tnr: Jonathan Portman

