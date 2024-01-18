Racing Post logo
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's two meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

3.05: Boafo Boy 

Although he's not run since early November, Boafo Boy goes well fresh and makes plenty of appeal from his current mark returned to the all-weather. His trainer is in good form and this five-year-old had valid excuses (heavy ground/met trouble) at Newmarket for his last two defeats. The return to 7f should suit and he's taken to beat Glencalvie and Lafan.
Richard Young

Boafo Boy15:05 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Southwell

8.00: Kats Bob

This can go to Kats Bob, who escapes a penalty for his brave win under Archie Young here last week and has strong claims if he can repeat that form. Second choice is Dandys Derriere, who made it 3-10 on the all-weather when bouncing back with a strong-finishing success at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. Others who could be in the mix are Sassy Belle and Phoenix Beach.
David Moon

Kats Bob20:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Archie Young (7lb)Tnr: Iain Jardine

Published on 18 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 18 January 2024

