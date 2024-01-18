Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's two meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

3.05: Boafo Boy

Although he's not run since early November, Boafo Boy goes well fresh and makes plenty of appeal from his current mark returned to the all-weather. His trainer is in good form and this five-year-old had valid excuses (heavy ground/met trouble) at Newmarket for his last two defeats. The return to 7f should suit and he's taken to beat Glencalvie and Lafan.

Richard Young

Boafo Boy 15:05 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Southwell

8.00: Kats Bob

This can go to Kats Bob, who escapes a penalty for his brave win under Archie Young here last week and has strong claims if he can repeat that form. Second choice is Dandys Derriere, who made it 3-10 on the all-weather when bouncing back with a strong-finishing success at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. Others who could be in the mix are Sassy Belle and Phoenix Beach.

David Moon

Kats Bob 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (7lb) Tnr: Iain Jardine

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.