Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's two meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Chelmsford
3.05: Boafo Boy
Although he's not run since early November, Boafo Boy goes well fresh and makes plenty of appeal from his current mark returned to the all-weather. His trainer is in good form and this five-year-old had valid excuses (heavy ground/met trouble) at Newmarket for his last two defeats. The return to 7f should suit and he's taken to beat Glencalvie and Lafan.
Richard Young
Southwell
8.00: Kats Bob
This can go to Kats Bob, who escapes a penalty for his brave win under Archie Young here last week and has strong claims if he can repeat that form. Second choice is Dandys Derriere, who made it 3-10 on the all-weather when bouncing back with a strong-finishing success at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. Others who could be in the mix are Sassy Belle and Phoenix Beach.
David Moon
- A trainer hitting form and a 462-mile round trip - four key angles for Thursday's all-weather action plus a best bet
- Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three racing tips from Southwell on Thursday
- Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders goes for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
