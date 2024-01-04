Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hereford

3.28: Hill Of Tara

The gap of only five days is the chief question which HILL OF TARA has to answer, as he is able to run off the same mark as when taking a Haydock race for conditional jockeys last Saturday. The strength with which Elfride saw out her race over nearly 3m at Uttoxeter in May marks her down as the chief danger, although a few of the others are unexposed.

Richard Austen

Hill Of Tara 15:28 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Lingfield

3.48: Louisiana Bay

Steadily improving maiden LOUISIANA BAY is taken to open her account. Recent course-and-distance scorer The Conqueror is feared most, ahead of Curtiz and Pysanka.

Steve Boow

Louisiana Bay 15:48 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Jack Jones

Newcastle

5.10: August

There may not be much pace on here which could be a problem for the likes of established hold-up performers Young Fire, Star Shield and Rocket Rod. The veteran Trais Fluors is respected on his third start for his new yard, as is Covert Legend who caught the eye when fourth on stable debut at Wolverhampton last month. However, the vote goes to AUGUST who has finished runner-up in both starts since joining Mick Appleby and may still have more to offer now back in a handicap.

David Bellingham

August 17:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

