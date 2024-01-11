Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Catterick

3.05: Spice Diva

The mare Spice Diva has shaped with promise since upped to 3m in handicaps and can post her first rules win. Son Of The Somme is second choice now back down in grade, while the step up in trip is an interesting move with Flat stayer Bonne Vitesse.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Spice Diva15:05 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Mr S Connor (7lb)Tnr: S R B Crawford

Chelmsford

8.00: Ultramarine   

Love De Vega can confirm last month's C&D placings with Riot and Revolutionise and go well, while Remarkable Force also comes right into the reckoning. It's hard to escape the claims of the thriving Ultramarine, however, with David Evans' 5yo chasing a quick 7f hat-trick. He's 8lb well in after his bloodless Kempton win at the weekend and can go in again.
Paul Smith  

Silk
Ultramarine20:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Evans

Clonmel

12.25: Money Heist

But for a mistake at the last Money Heist would have won more decisively at Naas and can be fancied to cope with a 9lb rise. He should again have the measure of fourth-placed Prince Of Air but could be tested by Young Fitzy, winner of his only previous race over fences at Tramore two years ago.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Money Heist12:25 Clonmel
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Southwell

2.05: Leap Day  

Unexposed over 1m, Leap Day could well show further progress and follow up his C&D novice success. Law Supreme, whose effort on Sunday suggests a British win may be near, is second choice ahead of in-form contenders Goldsmith and Hortzadar. Steve Boow

Silk
Leap Day14:05 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Published on 11 January 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 11 January 2024

