Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Catterick
3.05: Spice Diva
The mare Spice Diva has shaped with promise since upped to 3m in handicaps and can post her first rules win. Son Of The Somme is second choice now back down in grade, while the step up in trip is an interesting move with Flat stayer Bonne Vitesse.
Ben Hutton
Chelmsford
8.00: Ultramarine
Love De Vega can confirm last month's C&D placings with Riot and Revolutionise and go well, while Remarkable Force also comes right into the reckoning. It's hard to escape the claims of the thriving Ultramarine, however, with David Evans' 5yo chasing a quick 7f hat-trick. He's 8lb well in after his bloodless Kempton win at the weekend and can go in again.
Paul Smith
Clonmel
12.25: Money Heist
But for a mistake at the last Money Heist would have won more decisively at Naas and can be fancied to cope with a 9lb rise. He should again have the measure of fourth-placed Prince Of Air but could be tested by Young Fitzy, winner of his only previous race over fences at Tramore two years ago.
Alan Sweetman
Southwell
2.05: Leap Day
Unexposed over 1m, Leap Day could well show further progress and follow up his C&D novice success. Law Supreme, whose effort on Sunday suggests a British win may be near, is second choice ahead of in-form contenders Goldsmith and Hortzadar. Steve Boow
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell and Catterick on Thursday
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's three meetings