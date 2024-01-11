Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.05: Spice Diva

The mare Spice Diva has shaped with promise since upped to 3m in handicaps and can post her first rules win. Son Of The Somme is second choice now back down in grade, while the step up in trip is an interesting move with Flat stayer Bonne Vitesse.

Ben Hutton

Spice Diva 15:05 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Mr S Connor (7lb) Tnr: S R B Crawford

Chelmsford

8.00: Ultramarine

Love De Vega can confirm last month's C&D placings with Riot and Revolutionise and go well, while Remarkable Force also comes right into the reckoning. It's hard to escape the claims of the thriving Ultramarine, however, with David Evans' 5yo chasing a quick 7f hat-trick. He's 8lb well in after his bloodless Kempton win at the weekend and can go in again.

Paul Smith

Ultramarine 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Evans

Clonmel

12.25: Money Heist

But for a mistake at the last Money Heist would have won more decisively at Naas and can be fancied to cope with a 9lb rise. He should again have the measure of fourth-placed Prince Of Air but could be tested by Young Fitzy, winner of his only previous race over fences at Tramore two years ago.

Alan Sweetman

Money Heist 12:25 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Southwell

2.05: Leap Day

Unexposed over 1m, Leap Day could well show further progress and follow up his C&D novice success. Law Supreme, whose effort on Sunday suggests a British win may be near, is second choice ahead of in-form contenders Goldsmith and Hortzadar. Steve Boow

Leap Day 14:05 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

