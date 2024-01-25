Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Gowran Park

2.50: Dunboyne

Just denied by the favourite here 12 months ago, Dunboyne is tipped to go one better, perhaps at the main expense of Angels Dawn who relegated him to fourth when winning the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. Sam Curling's runner has warmed up for this over hurdles, a strategy that could also reap a reward for Stormy Judge. Ted Walsh's old-stager Any Second Now has been given a fair chance, and Glengouly has to figure in calculations with Paul Townend aboard.

Alan Sweetman

Dunboyne 14:50 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Huntingdon

3.10: Brides Hill

Some of her rivals are interesting but Brides Hill sets a very useful standard and has rock-solid credentials to boot, therefore she's a worthy first choice. Unexposed novice chaser Lady Adare is second on the shortlist, ahead of similar type Carole's Pass. Veteran Pink Legend won this contest in 2022 and retains a good deal of ability, while Plenty Of Time and Sacre Coeur have respectable claims.

Steve Boow

Brides Hill 15:10 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Newcastle

7.15: Sibyl Charm

The Iain Jardine-trained Sibyl Charm looked a winner in waiting when a fast-finishing runner-up at Wolverhampton last time and gets a confident vote off just a 1lb higher mark. In-form duo Leap Day (second choice) and Kalganov rate the main threats to Iain Jardine's lightly-raced 4yo with course winners Westmorian and Sparkle In His Eye not discounted for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Sibyl Charm 19:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Southwell

11.25: Bint Havana Gold

Lotting's Lass can go well back at 5f, while Musical Diva blew her opponents away from the front at Wolverhampton and should figure prominently despite the handicapper's attentions. Bint Havana Gold made short work of her rivals on Monday's handicap debut, though, and she can cope with the shorter trip and defy her 6lb penalty.

Paul Smith

Bint Havana Gold 11:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Wetherby

4.10: Tune In A Box

Add 240 yards to advertised race distance. Tune In A Box forged clear on his handicap debut at Newcastle last time and is taken to defy a 9lb rise, although Clovis Boy could relish the step up to a staying trip and is a danger. Colonel Whizz has staying potential in his pedigree and is another to consider, while fellow handicap newcomer Captain Copper is one to keep an eye on in the betting.

Ben Hutton

Tune In A Box 16:10 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Gowran, Huntingdon and Southwell on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.