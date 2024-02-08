Racing Post logo
Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Huntingdon

3.25: Urban Soldier

Unexposed URBAN SOLDIER (nap) is taken to build on his solid Doncaster effort and get off the mark. Spitalfield, who may well show progress upped in trip, is second choice ahead of Aldsworth and Barricane.
Steve Boow

Urban Soldier15:25 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Lingfield

1.15: Rabinal   

The prospect of having a fast pace to chase heightens interest in RABINAL (nap). He did well to finish second here two runs back having pulled hard and it wasn't a bad effort latest after starting slowly. So Chic is closely matched with the selection and she's got plenty going for her. Maurices Men is another likely contender if able to overcome his wide draw.
Alistair Jones

Rabinal13:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon Dow

Newcastle

4.30: Beraz  

A few of these have met each other recently. Onesmoothoperator hasn't had things go his way in both starts since winning the November Handicap over C&D, but is respected down in grade back over this trip. However, BERAZ (nap) who finished third behind him in the big race when making his effort on a different part of the track to the first pair, is taken to reverse the form. He has since finished fourth back here in a race that could hardly be working out better. Queen Of Ipanema is one for the shortlist given her record on the AW, especially now back up in trip, while the relatively unexposed pair Tenerife Sunshine and Skye Breeze are others to consider.
David Bellingham

Beraz16:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

Published on 8 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 13:18, 8 February 2024

