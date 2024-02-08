Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's three meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Huntingdon
3.25: Urban Soldier
Unexposed URBAN SOLDIER (nap) is taken to build on his solid Doncaster effort and get off the mark. Spitalfield, who may well show progress upped in trip, is second choice ahead of Aldsworth and Barricane.
Steve Boow
Lingfield
1.15: Rabinal
The prospect of having a fast pace to chase heightens interest in RABINAL (nap). He did well to finish second here two runs back having pulled hard and it wasn't a bad effort latest after starting slowly. So Chic is closely matched with the selection and she's got plenty going for her. Maurices Men is another likely contender if able to overcome his wide draw.
Alistair Jones
Newcastle
4.30: Beraz
A few of these have met each other recently. Onesmoothoperator hasn't had things go his way in both starts since winning the November Handicap over C&D, but is respected down in grade back over this trip. However, BERAZ (nap) who finished third behind him in the big race when making his effort on a different part of the track to the first pair, is taken to reverse the form. He has since finished fourth back here in a race that could hardly be working out better. Queen Of Ipanema is one for the shortlist given her record on the AW, especially now back up in trip, while the relatively unexposed pair Tenerife Sunshine and Skye Breeze are others to consider.
David Bellingham
Published on 8 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 13:18, 8 February 2024
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- 'He wouldn't have any problems if conditions became testing' - why this horse can win Saturday's Betfair Hurdle
- Thursday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson had 9-2 and evens winners on Monday - who does he fancy this time?
