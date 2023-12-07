Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

6.30: Riot

Rogue Thunder has to be respected on his handicap debut after getting off the mark over C&D last month, while market support for Oliver Show on stable debut would be significant. Band Of Steel looks interesting down in trip, but the vote goes to Riot, who has a good record over C&D (315321) and is just 2lb higher than when winning here three weeks ago.

David Bellingham

Riot 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: David O'Meara

Clonmel

2.57: Time Marches On

Chosen Diamond and Midnight It Is reoppose after the former's Naas win over 2m4f and it could be a lot closer between the pair over this shorter trip. Preference however, is for Time Marches On, who really seemed to have turned a corner when winning at Cork, the form of which is working out well.

Alan Hewison

Time Marches On 14:57 Clonmel View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: J Motherway

Market Rasen

11.55: Start In Front

Four of Rebecca Menzies' eight best-ever monthly hauls of jumps winners have been recorded in the month of December. With the yard in good form again at the moment, Start In Front can be approached with some confidence to make the most of the drop from 0-140 class on ground which is likely to suit him better than the hat-trick seeking Lady Gwen, who is second choice. Proven on slow ground on the Flat, Parikarma wouldn't surprise if she staged a revival.

Jeremy Grayson

Start In Front 11:55 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: William Maggs (5lb) Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Southwell

12.47: Badosa

This can go to Badosa, who was a promising fourth on her nursery and AW debut at Chelmsford last month when caught wide early and faring best of those who raced in the front rank. Pickled Pepper's dam was a 5f Listed winner and she may be the main danger off a lowly mark on her nursery debut. Lotting's Lass and Falmouth Boy could also go well.

Ben Hutton

Badosa 12:47 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Archie Watson

