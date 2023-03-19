Racing Post logo
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

Ramses De Teillee (3.35 Carlisle)

David Pipe's Ramses De Teillee - the Devon stable's sole runner on the card - is having a solid season and it was a good run in defeat at Exeter last time on ground that would have been on the quick side for him. Lord Du Mesnil would have a big shout if repeating his penultimate run when second to a smart horse at Bangor.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Ramses De Teillee15:35 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Chepstow

Jetoile (3.50 Chepstow)

Back down in grade and returned to the scene of his first hurdles win, Jetoile could well open his chase account. There are slight doubts over his rivals but Sail Away should be a big danger if he returns from a layoff in top form and copes with the different conditions to last time. In Excelsis Deo has clear possibilities if bouncing back from his Warwick flop. Parliament Hill may need a drop back to 2m.
Steve Boow

Silk
Jetoile15:50 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob (-lb)Tnr: Ryan Potter

Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 11:06, 19 March 2023
