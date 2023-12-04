Nap of the day: best horse racing tip for Wolverhampton on Monday
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Wolverhampton
8.00: God Of Thunder
Waterloo Sunset (second choice) can be depended on for another solid effort but God Of Thunder still has potential on the AW and he can shoulder a 7lb rise for his recent C&D success. My Harrison George, despite the stamina query, and Le Rouge Chinois are others to consider. Emily Weber
