Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tip for Wolverhampton on Monday

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Wolverhampton

8.00: God Of Thunder  

Waterloo Sunset (second choice) can be depended on for another solid effort but God Of Thunder still has potential on the AW and he can shoulder a 7lb rise for his recent C&D success. My Harrison George, despite the stamina query, and Le Rouge Chinois are others to consider. Emily Weber 

Silk
God Of Thunder20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Richard Hannon

Sign up here. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 4 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 08:18, 4 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips