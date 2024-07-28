- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Pontefract
3.12: Embesto
Having returned to form with a good effort in the Summer Mile at Ascot, Embesto looks poised to regain the winning thread. Last year's runner-up Flight Plan (second choice) and Classic-placed Hi Royal look the biggest dangers.
Steve Boow
Uttoxeter
2.55: Hang In There
With only four of these in the handicap proper, topweight Hang In There is tipped to add to last month's Summer Cup success over C&D but the lightly raced Hometown Boy is a possible improver after his impressive win at Worcester and could improve again to cause him problems. Francky Du Berlais, Go On Chez and Monte Igueldo appeal most among the rest.
Richard Austen
Read more . . .
Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Deauville, Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Deauville, Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Deauville, Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings