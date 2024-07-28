Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Pontefract

3.12: Embesto

Having returned to form with a good effort in the Summer Mile at Ascot, Embesto looks poised to regain the winning thread. Last year's runner-up Flight Plan (second choice) and Classic-placed Hi Royal look the biggest dangers.
Steve Boow

Embesto15:12 Pontefract
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Uttoxeter

2.55: Hang In There

With only four of these in the handicap proper, topweight Hang In There is tipped to add to last month's Summer Cup success over C&D but the lightly raced Hometown Boy is a possible improver after his impressive win at Worcester and could improve again to cause him problems. Francky Du Berlais, Go On Chez and Monte Igueldo appeal most among the rest.
Richard Austen

Hang In There14:55 Uttoxeter
Jky: Joe Anderson (3lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

