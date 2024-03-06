Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Catterick
3.45: Haston Clermont
The lightly raced Haston Clermont ran another cracker when narrowly denied a hat-trick at Chepstow last time and the winner has since defied a 6lb hike. Therefore a 4lb rise for this progressive seven-year-old looks very manageable. Tom Cody is another with an improving profile this season and is second choice, with Grove Road and Skyhill others who could run well.
Ben Hutton
Kempton
8.00: Rogue Dream
Amerigo Vespucci makes his stable debut at a realistic level and he's one to consider, while handicap newcomers Mister Mojito and Ruth Langmore need a market check. Rogue Dream shaped well on her handicap debut on Saturday, finding only another handicap debutante (well backed) too strong, and she can go one better.
Paul Smith
Published on 6 March 2024
Last updated 07:00, 6 March 2024
