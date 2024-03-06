Racing Post logo
Tipping

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick

3.45: Haston Clermont

The lightly raced Haston Clermont ran another cracker when narrowly denied a hat-trick at Chepstow last time and the winner has since defied a 6lb hike. Therefore a 4lb rise for this progressive seven-year-old looks very manageable. Tom Cody is another with an improving profile this season and is second choice, with Grove Road and Skyhill others who could run well.
Ben Hutton

Haston Clermont15:45 Catterick
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Noel Williams

Kempton

8.00: Rogue Dream

Amerigo Vespucci makes his stable debut at a realistic level and he's one to consider, while handicap newcomers Mister Mojito and Ruth Langmore need a market check. Rogue Dream shaped well on her handicap debut on Saturday, finding only another handicap debutante (well backed) too strong, and she can go one better.
Paul Smith

Rogue Dream20:00 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Published on 6 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 6 March 2024

