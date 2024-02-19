Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:17 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:17 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddypower logoBet365 logoLadbrokes logoSkybet logoTote logoBetfair logoWilliamhill logoCoral logo
Bet365 logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoCoral logoBetfair logoWilliamhill logoSkybet logo
Chevron down

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Carlisle

5.10: Perculator

Heavy ground course bumper winner Perculator scored over 3m at Wetherby last month and can make it 2-2 in the cheekpieces. Fainche was an eyecatching third at Wetherby last time and can be a big danger if building on that, with handicap newcomer Askmore next on the list now up in trip.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Perculator17:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Hamilton Tnr: Mark Walford

Lingfield

1.47: McLean House

Epsom Faithfull buckled down in great style when winning over course and distance last time out and even at the age of seven, with very little experience of this trip, it's not impossible that she'll improve further for it. Larado seemed to benefit from the more patient tactics on his most recent start and would come into it if there's a good pace, while Sandy Paradise also has to be considered, but McLean House looked to be coming into his own when quite impressive over 7f here recently and is given the benefit of the stamina query in his first run over a mile.
Emily Weber

Silk
McLean House13:47 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Wolverhampton

6.00: Dream Selection

There are four unexposed handicap newcomers in the line-up and the pick of that bunch could be Tuneful, who should appreciate the step up to this trip and is bred to be much better than her opening mark. However, it is hard to get away from Dream Selection, who had a near miss at this track on her recent handicap debut and is only 1lb higher here.
David Moon

Silk
Dream Selection18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Tom Dascombe

Read more:

'Some horses simply love Carlisle' - our Monday tipster with three horses to support at the Cumbria track  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Carlisle on Monday  

Monday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples   

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 19 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 19 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips