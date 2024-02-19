Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Carlisle
5.10: Perculator
Heavy ground course bumper winner Perculator scored over 3m at Wetherby last month and can make it 2-2 in the cheekpieces. Fainche was an eyecatching third at Wetherby last time and can be a big danger if building on that, with handicap newcomer Askmore next on the list now up in trip.
Ben Hutton
Lingfield
1.47: McLean House
Epsom Faithfull buckled down in great style when winning over course and distance last time out and even at the age of seven, with very little experience of this trip, it's not impossible that she'll improve further for it. Larado seemed to benefit from the more patient tactics on his most recent start and would come into it if there's a good pace, while Sandy Paradise also has to be considered, but McLean House looked to be coming into his own when quite impressive over 7f here recently and is given the benefit of the stamina query in his first run over a mile.
Emily Weber
Wolverhampton
6.00: Dream Selection
There are four unexposed handicap newcomers in the line-up and the pick of that bunch could be Tuneful, who should appreciate the step up to this trip and is bred to be much better than her opening mark. However, it is hard to get away from Dream Selection, who had a near miss at this track on her recent handicap debut and is only 1lb higher here.
David Moon
Published on 19 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 19 February 2024
