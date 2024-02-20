Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Market Rasen
2.25: Breakdance Kid
Having got off the mark on his second start over fences and his first go at 3m, BREAKDANCE KID should have more to offer and is taken to beat Ballylinch and Our Friend Mo.
Colin Russell
Newcastle
7.30: Atlantic Heart
Street Life had three of these behind when winning over course and distance this month and the race may have come too soon back here two days later. He is a player back at this level, but the vote goes to ATLANTIC HEART who has run with credit behind the thriving Bonito Cavalo the last twice and drops to this level for the first time. Noble Captain is another to consider assuming the return to 5f doesn't count against him.
David Bellingham
Taunton
3.40: Into The Park
The unexposed INTO THE PARK, who has some scope about him, brings significant potential into his handicap debut after dotting up at Newbury and he held a Supreme entry until the latest forfeit stage. Vicki Vale should appreciate this drop back in distance and she could reverse recent course placings with Inca De Lafayette.
Alistair Jones
