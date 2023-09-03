Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

3.35: Zachary

Art Fantastique is the only winner in the field but he was seen to good effect in a strongly run affair at Windsor and he has more on his plate off his new mark. Line Of Fire can go well down in grade but Zachary (nap) kept on steadily over a slightly shorter trip on his recent nursery debut and he retains some potential.

Paul Smith

Zachary 15:35 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Tipperary

3.10: Quar Shamar

Fast ground might well have been the reason for Quar Shamar (nap) running no race at Royal Ascot and he's clearly a strong contender at this level on the strength of his sixth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. The market should be enlightening as to what's expected of Caracal, but as things stand, the most likely danger is the highly likeable Warrior Brave.

Alistair Jones

Quar Shamar 15:10 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Worcester

2.45: Cresswell Queen

The mare Cresswell Queen (nap) crept into contention at Stratford last time only to be found out by the marathon trip and this lesser test is in her favour. Justshortofabubble has found his form and should feature again, along with If I Say and the chasing debutante Saxon Queen. Findusatgorcombe is worth checking in the betting on his first run for Robert Walford, while Tom O'Roughley could also be dangerous after a break.

Alistair Jones

Cresswell Queen 14:45 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Harry Reed Tnr: Debra Hamer

