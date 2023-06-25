Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ffos Las

4.35: Sympathise

Improving Sympathise (nap) took well to turf last time, adding to her AW success, and could well complete a hat-trick. Ballet Blanc, another contender who is unexposed at 7f, is second choice ahead of Griggy who ties in with that rival. Tranquillity and Griggy are others who appear likely to go well.

Steve Boow

Sympathise 16:35 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Rhiain Ingram (3lb) Tnr: Victor Dartnall

Hexham

1.45: Bergentown

A Shining Moon and Joie De Vivre (second choice) come here in good form from the Flat so merit plenty of respect but there was lots to like about the breakthrough win of Jenny Candlish's new recruit Bergentown (nap) at Bangor and he is a confident selection to make light of a 5lb rise.

Peter Entwistle

Bergentown 13:45 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Lewis Stones Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Pontefract

5.15: Blow Your Horn

While there are notable positives about all of this field, the scene may be set for Blow Your Horn (nap) to complete his hat-trick, with past form and the step up in trip both adding to his appeal. The improving Cold Henry and course specialist Flint Hill are feared most, in that order.

Richard Austen

Blow Your Horn 17:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

