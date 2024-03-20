Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Haydock
4.25: Kilta
The suggestion is Kilta for whom an 8lb rise could have been worse given how comfortably he won at Southwell. Glen Cannel might yet have more to offer and he's second choice ahead of Yealand and Romeo Brown.
Alistair Jones
Market Rasen
5.15: Double Powerful
Most of these have something to prove and the one that stands out is Double Powerful, who beat an odds-on rival when justifying support in a Fakenham handicap last week and is open to more progress. Nick Kent's unexposed 5yo Dexperado looks a possible improver on his step up in trip and he's feared most, ahead of another handicap newcomer in Protector Pete.
David Moon
Southwell
8.00: American Rose
With her reappearance form working out very well, American Rose gets the firm vote. Toptime, Arlecchino's Gift and Miss Moonshine (preferred in that order) may prove the biggest dangers judged on their recent consistency.
Steve Boow
Read these next:
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 20 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 09:39, 20 March 2024
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell with three horseracing tips at Haydock and Southwell on Wednesday
- Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell with three horseracing tips at Haydock and Southwell on Wednesday
- Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday