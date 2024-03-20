Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race34 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race34 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Haydock

4.25: Kilta

The suggestion is Kilta for whom an 8lb rise could have been worse given how comfortably he won at Southwell. Glen Cannel might yet have more to offer and he's second choice ahead of Yealand and Romeo Brown.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Kilta16:25 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Market Rasen

5.15: Double Powerful

Most of these have something to prove and the one that stands out is Double Powerful, who beat an odds-on rival when justifying support in a Fakenham handicap last week and is open to more progress. Nick Kent's unexposed 5yo Dexperado looks a possible improver on his step up in trip and he's feared most, ahead of another handicap newcomer in Protector Pete.
David Moon

Silk
Double Powerful17:15 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Southwell

8.00: American Rose

With her reappearance form working out very well, American Rose gets the firm vote. Toptime, Arlecchino's Gift and Miss Moonshine (preferred in that order) may prove the biggest dangers judged on their recent consistency.
Steve Boow

Silk
American Rose20:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Cox Tnr: James Evans

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot   

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 09:39, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips