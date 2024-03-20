Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Haydock

4.25: Kilta

The suggestion is Kilta for whom an 8lb rise could have been worse given how comfortably he won at Southwell. Glen Cannel might yet have more to offer and he's second choice ahead of Yealand and Romeo Brown.

Alistair Jones

Kilta 16:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Market Rasen

5.15: Double Powerful

Most of these have something to prove and the one that stands out is Double Powerful, who beat an odds-on rival when justifying support in a Fakenham handicap last week and is open to more progress. Nick Kent's unexposed 5yo Dexperado looks a possible improver on his step up in trip and he's feared most, ahead of another handicap newcomer in Protector Pete.

David Moon

Double Powerful 17:15 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Southwell

8.00: American Rose

With her reappearance form working out very well, American Rose gets the firm vote. Toptime, Arlecchino's Gift and Miss Moonshine (preferred in that order) may prove the biggest dangers judged on their recent consistency.

Steve Boow

American Rose 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Cox Tnr: James Evans

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.