Nap of the Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Image link

Catterick

4.20: Twoshotsoftequila 

Despite his big weight TWOSHOTSOFTEQUILA (nap) should be in the thick of things. He couldn't get a piece of the action in a strong Doncaster handicap last time but his previous third there behind Forward Plan looks all the better now after the winner's heroics at Kempton on Saturday. Mister Bells looked full of himself in winning easily here last month and he's feared most off a 7lb higher mark.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Twoshotsoftequila16:20 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Leicester

4.05: Here Comes McCoy

No Tackle made a good impression when winning over C&D for his new yard last month but he may have to give best to another up-and-coming chaser in HERE COMES McCOY (nap) who looked promising when winning at Uttoxeter, despite having a little think as to whether he really wanted to jump the last. Hauraki Gulf is preferred of the remaining four.
Emily Weber

Silk
Here Comes McCoy16:05 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Johnston (5lb)Tnr: Olly Murphy

Southwell 

7.00: Daafy  

Being a course specialist whose 2024 form has substance, DAAFY (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Kodebreaker, who ties in closely with the selection, is second choice. Brother Dave ran promisingly at Newcastle last week, while Connected is not written off.
Steve Boow

Silk
Daafy19:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Derek Shaw

Published on 27 February 2024

Last updated 07:00, 27 February 2024

