Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Catterick
4.20: Twoshotsoftequila
Despite his big weight TWOSHOTSOFTEQUILA (nap) should be in the thick of things. He couldn't get a piece of the action in a strong Doncaster handicap last time but his previous third there behind Forward Plan looks all the better now after the winner's heroics at Kempton on Saturday. Mister Bells looked full of himself in winning easily here last month and he's feared most off a 7lb higher mark.
Alistair Jones
Leicester
4.05: Here Comes McCoy
No Tackle made a good impression when winning over C&D for his new yard last month but he may have to give best to another up-and-coming chaser in HERE COMES McCOY (nap) who looked promising when winning at Uttoxeter, despite having a little think as to whether he really wanted to jump the last. Hauraki Gulf is preferred of the remaining four.
Emily Weber
Southwell
7.00: Daafy
Being a course specialist whose 2024 form has substance, DAAFY (nap) holds particularly strong claims. Kodebreaker, who ties in closely with the selection, is second choice. Brother Dave ran promisingly at Newcastle last week, while Connected is not written off.
Steve Boow
Published on 27 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 27 February 2024
