Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fontwell

1.30:

This is probably between Grandads Cottage and Fable, who left a favourable impression with their wins last time out and looked a bit better than the bare results suggest. It's a close call and both are eight-year-olds who have run in just one point and seven races under rules, but Olly Murphy's charge may have the greater potential.

Richard Austen

Hereford

2.50:

Le Ligerien has made a very good start for his new yard and still has a handy mark to exploit on past form but Jobesgreen Lad looks to have better days ahead of him as a chaser and he can defy an 8lb rise for his Ludlow win at Christmas. Blacko didn't have to repeat his best hurdle efforts when beating two rivals in a recent beginners' chase but he ought to have some scope off this mark back in a handicap.

Emily Weber

Naas

4.40:

Plenty of these with bits and pieces of chances. Neveradullmoment is one of the likelier ones if he can come forward from his narrow course-and-distance defeat last month. Preference is for Hey Johnny, who has been progressive for most of the season and was unlucky in running in the Liffey Hurdle last time.

Justin O'Hanlon

