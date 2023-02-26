Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Fontwell
1.30: Grandads Cottage
This is probably between Grandads Cottage and Fable, who left a favourable impression with their wins last time out and looked a bit better than the bare results suggest. It's a close call and both are eight-year-olds who have run in just one point and seven races under rules, but Olly Murphy's charge may have the greater potential.
Richard Austen
Hereford
2.50: Jobesgreen Lad
Le Ligerien has made a very good start for his new yard and still has a handy mark to exploit on past form but Jobesgreen Lad looks to have better days ahead of him as a chaser and he can defy an 8lb rise for his Ludlow win at Christmas. Blacko didn't have to repeat his best hurdle efforts when beating two rivals in a recent beginners' chase but he ought to have some scope off this mark back in a handicap.
Emily Weber
Naas
4.40: Hey Johnny
Plenty of these with bits and pieces of chances. Neveradullmoment is one of the likelier ones if he can come forward from his narrow course-and-distance defeat last month. Preference is for Hey Johnny, who has been progressive for most of the season and was unlucky in running in the Liffey Hurdle last time.
Justin O'Hanlon
Read more:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Hereford on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Hereford Placepot picks: Tom Segal has three bankers for Sunday's £100,000 guaranteed pool
Upping The Ante star Johnny Dineen joins the Racing Post roster for a weekly Saturday column throughout the jumps season. He'll offer a guide to the weekend action, highlight the key horses and races to watch and share his punting wisdom. Read it every Saturday in the Racing Post or online from 4pm every Friday, exclusively for Members' Club subscribers. Sign up to Members' Club here for more top jumps season insight.