Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

3.35: Vetiver

This year's Sceptre partly revolves around whether Classic-winning filly Cachet returns in top form. She has to overcome a lengthy absence but has an unblemished first-time-out record and commands respect, especially if the market speaks favourably. An interesting alternative is Vetiver (nap) who is progressing nicely, remains unbeaten under PJ McDonald and represents a yard that has a great record in this contest in recent years. Dandy Alys, who ties in closely with the selection on Carlisle running, is the suggested second choice from a punting angle. Nigiri has a low rating in this context but she's improving fast, while Dream Of Love remains of interest and Matilda Picotte has possibilities granted an uncontested lead.

Steve Boow

Vetiver 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Listowel

3.45: Silver Gazette

A weak enough race. Signora Di Milano can probably be given a pass for her recent effort at Downpatrick but shaped like a stayer on her previous run there. The locally-owned Workforadime and locally-trained Ollie La Ba Ba could both be primed for big runs here, but preference is for Silver Gazette (nap) who ran a cracker at Tramore on her stable debut and should come on for that with the trip not an issue.

Justin O'Hanlon

Silver Gazette 15:45 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Cian Quirke (5lb) Tnr: Andrew Slattery

Musselburgh

4.00: Rock Melody

Princess Karine might not face much competition up front and she's high on the list but Rock Melody (nap) will appreciate today's drop in class and is fancied to register her third C&D win of the campaign.

Paul Smith

Rock Melody 16:00 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

