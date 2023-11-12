Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ffos Las

3.00: Brulure Noire

This looks the time to catch BRULURE NOIRE (nap), who won this contest on his reappearance last season. Hat-trick seeker Ideallko is feared most, ahead of Iron Heart and Robins Field.

Steve Boow

Brulure Noire 15:00 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard J Bandey

Naas

11.40: Midnight It Is

It has taken a while for MIDNIGHT IT IS (nap) to get to grips with chasing but his Clonmel win suggested there could be more to come now. He is tipped to uphold form with third-placed Carrolls Cottage. Battle Of Mirbat could go well in the light of his third placing in a stronger handicap at Limerick. Another Million improved when going up in trip for his chasing debut.

Alan Sweetman

Midnight It Is 11:40 Naas View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Sandown

2.50: Legendary Day

This is likely to be strongly run unless the headstrong Jupiter Du Gite has changed his spots. Most have chances but LEGENDARY DAY (nap) has some decidedly useful soft-ground Flat form to his name and the potential is there for him to rate higher over hurdles after only three runs in this sphere. Fourofakind could be the danger should he show the benefit of wind surgery and his stable had a double at Newbury on Thursday.

Alistair Jones

Legendary Day 14:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

