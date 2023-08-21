Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Newton Abbot

4.00: Bagheera Ginge

All five can be given a chance but preference is for Bagheera Ginge, who may well benefit from the application of cheekpieces. Dan's Chosen burst back into life with a C&D win last month and may provide most danger.

Jonathan Neesom

Bagheera Ginge 16:00 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Roscommon

7.15: Dragon Of Malta

Emorcee is tempting after bumping into one well handicapped at Galway and this sharper test will suit, while Loingseoir, First Gentleman and Eloquent Arthur need shortlisting. However, it was never in much doubt when Dragon Of Malta won comfortably at Galway and he can deal with this 9lb higher mark.

Alistair Jones

Dragon Of Malta 19:15 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: P F O'Donnell

Worcester

6.00: Brief Times

A strong field is assembled but the one runner with striking potential is Brief Times who was strong at the finish at Bangor last time and can complete his hat-trick. It is a hard choice for second between two more who have been in career-best form, with Go On Chez, who was runner-up when the selection won his penultimate start, preferred to Courtland who is upped in trip. Peregrine Run is now a 13yo but he won this race last year.

Richard Austen

Brief Times 18:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Neil Mulholland

