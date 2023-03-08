Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fontwell

3.10: Lifetime Legend

Preference is for Lifetime Legend, who came good when justifying favouritism with an easy win at Catterick last week and is a major player again under a penalty. Pyramid Place was a creditable third in his bid for a double at Wetherby last month and he's feared most on this drop back in grade. Kotmask has reached the frame in his last three handicaps and he still has potential, while another to consider is Pearly Island.
David Moon

Silk
Lifetime Legend15:10 Fontwell
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Neil King

Kempton

4.35: The X O

Having looked value for a lot more than the bare winning margin at Southwell last month, The X O could well defy a 7lb rise and follow up. Interesting handicap debutant Maharajas Express is second choice, ahead of Mogok Valley who may improve further in the retained cheekpieces. Closely matched rivals Celtic Champion and Danger Alert are also in the mix.
Steve Boow

Silk
The X O16:35 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: John Ryan

Lingfield

3.00: Anisoptera

Bascinet is bidding for win number four under Mia Nicholls this year and he, along with Cheng Gong, should ensure this is truly run. Such a pace scenario would suit Anisoptera, who looks poised to strike. Global Wonder (main danger) should also be finishing to good effect.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Anisoptera15:00 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani (-lb)Tnr: Brett Johnson

Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 08:13, 8 March 2023
