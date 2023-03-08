Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Fontwell

3.10:

Preference is for Lifetime Legend, who came good when justifying favouritism with an easy win at Catterick last week and is a major player again under a penalty. Pyramid Place was a creditable third in his bid for a double at Wetherby last month and he's feared most on this drop back in grade. Kotmask has reached the frame in his last three handicaps and he still has potential, while another to consider is Pearly Island.

David Moon

Lifetime Legend 15:10 Fontwell View Racecard

Kempton

4.35:

Having looked value for a lot more than the bare winning margin at Southwell last month, The X O could well defy a 7lb rise and follow up. Interesting handicap debutant Maharajas Express is second choice, ahead of Mogok Valley who may improve further in the retained cheekpieces. Closely matched rivals Celtic Champion and Danger Alert are also in the mix.

Steve Boow

The X O 16:35 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Lingfield

3.00:

Bascinet is bidding for win number four under Mia Nicholls this year and he, along with Cheng Gong, should ensure this is truly run. Such a pace scenario would suit Anisoptera, who looks poised to strike. Global Wonder (main danger) should also be finishing to good effect.

Andrew Cooper

Anisoptera 15:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

